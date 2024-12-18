11th Marines activates Corps' first Fire Support Battalion

The Marines of 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, activated the Marine Corps’ first Fire Support Battalion during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, marking an evolutionary step in fire support capabilities.



Previously a fire support battery, the transition from a battery to a full battalion involves a notable increase in personnel and equipment, allowing for more flexibility and coordination in combat situations.



Fire Support Battalion’s activation is a cornerstone achievement in the Marine Corps’ Force Design journey, according to Col. Benjamin Harrison, the commanding officer of 11th Marines.



"I’m proud to say that the Marines who stand here before you today are the plank holders of the first and largest fire support battalion in the United States Marine Corps," said Harrison. "These Marines have proven they have what it takes to fight and win today."



This battalion establishes a unit of action with a dedicated mission to provide task organized fire support teams to support ground combat element commanders.



The battalion enables commanders to plan, coordinate, and synchronize employment of fires to achieve multi-domain effects. Designed to augment every echelon from the division down to the individual rifle company, Fire Support Battalion provides capabilities that reduce the complexities of combined arms and maneuver warfare.



This new development comes as part of the Marine Corps’ broader effort to modernize and streamline its forces for the challenges of contemporary warfare, where precision fires and rapid response capabilities are increasingly essential.



“We will remain ready at all times to answer the call of the nation even in the face of our initial establishment and growth,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Sawyer, the commanding officer of the newly activated Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marines. “We will be committed to excellence, we will be disciplined, efficient in the application of combined arms across all domains to achieve desired effects.”



The activation ceremony at Camp Pendleton solidifies the unit's role in supporting larger military operations and reinforcing the Marine Corps' strategy of agility and adaptability in combat.

