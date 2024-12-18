PACAF command chief visits Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, toured Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024.



The purpose of the visit was to discuss the welfare and readiness of Airmen during an all-call, recognize Airmen for their outstanding performance, and assess facilities and equipment conditions.



During the all-call, McCool and 18th Wing senior noncommissioned officers discussed the safety and responsibility of utilizing mission command for better equipment and facilities and quality of life for Airmen.



“I’m thinking about my own children and the way we treat our Airmen,” said McCool. “I have a responsibility to advocate for Airmen, and I will continue to do so for as long as I can.”



During the tour, McCool coined eight Airmen from different groups across Kadena for outstanding achievements and service:



Tech. Sgt. Thao Chau, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager

Tech. Sgt. Jaqulyn Payne, 718th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of unaccompanied housing

Staff Sgt. Nikki Sanders, 18th Dental Squadron dental readiness manager

Staff Sgt. Courtney Smith, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician

Staff Sgt. Victor Gould, 18th Wing safety craftsman

Senior Airman Derek Stewart, 525th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-22 decentralized materiel support journeyman

Senior Airman Eduardo Torres, 18th Security Forces Squadron law enforcement patrolman

Airman 1st Class Alayya Algere, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment apprentice



In addition, McCool also toured the facilities of Kadena. Airman dorm leaders discussed with McCool the conditions of the buildings and funding.



“It was an amazing feeling to be recognized for the work that my team and I do every day,” said Payne. “It’s crucial for leadership to understand the living conditions of service members and I am confident that we were able to highlight that.”



Overall, the visit addressed some of the hurdles Airmen are facing with facilities and equipment, and gave Airmen an opportunity to discuss welfare and readiness.

