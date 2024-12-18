Big Red One Chaplains build readiness at Fort Riley

Photo By Quinn O'Hara | Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division Unit Ministry Team discuss their responses...... read more read more Photo By Quinn O'Hara | Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division Unit Ministry Team discuss their responses to situational questions during an Ethnos Leadership training event during the first quarter collective capstone training at Kapaun Chapel at Fort Riley, Kansas, December 6, 2024. The Ethnos Leadership curriculum aims to instill exemplary leadership qualities in its students by encouraging them to foster a positive relationship between themselves and those they lead. (Photo by Quinn O'Hara) see less | View Image Page

The 1st Infantry Division Unit Ministry Team is working hard to improve their skills to support Soldiers on and off the battlefield.



On December 5, the 1st Infantry Division Unit Ministry Team brigade and below participated in a first quarter collective capstone training. Held at the Fort Riley Outdoor Chapel, the capstone training sought to evaluate and test the knowledge and skills the UMTs gained in previous months’ training.



1st Inf. Div. brigade and battalion UMTs were given 15 minutes to discuss and find solutions for each of the four situational training exercise lanes. Upon the completion of each situational training exercise lane, the brigade UMT then conducted an after action review and reported their group’s answers to the 1st Inf. Div. Chaplain Section. UMTs were expected to use the Army Ethical Reasoning Process to determine a course of action which best resolves the issue in accordance with Army Values.



The STX Lanes included questions on balancing ethics with operational and humanitarian considerations, increasing unit morale and cohesion, and how UMTs would support Soldiers and allies in a religiously diverse region.



Lt. Col. Omari Thompson, 1st Inf. Div. Chaplain, said the capstone training was a crawl phase and that next quarter the UMTs will partake in a more in-depth training as part of a walk phase. The lessons taught in this and more training in the future are in preparation for their run phase, a Best UMT Competition to be held this summer. Thompson added that with several units preparing for National Training Center Rotations and several brigades preparing for European Command rotations, the skills learned in the capstone training will help these UMTs provide world-class religious support in real-world settings.



The following day, UMTs gathered at Fort Riley’s Kapaun Chapel to participate in an Ethnos Leadership training course.



The Ethnos Leadership curriculum aims to instill exemplary leadership qualities in its students by encouraging them to foster a positive relationship between themselves and those they lead. “If you know I value you as an individual, you will trust me as your leader,” said Dr. Gregory Cruell, developer of the Ethnos Leadership curriculum.



Over the course of the training, four Ethnos Leadership Instructors presented on various aspects of the curriculum. Topics addressed included authentic accountability, ways to foster purposeful relationships between leaders and those they lead, how to effectively communicate and more. In between presentations, instructors led small group discussions with the UMTs to further digest the presented information.



“This training will help us better assess how to communicate with Soldiers and understand the issues they’re having,” said Staff Sgt. Jesse Slatton. “Also, it will help with self reflection on how we treat our Soldiers. How can we be better for them while taking care of ourselves? At the end of the day, it’s more important to me to be able to relate to a Soldier, in regards to leading them, as opposed to being a leader that can’t relate to them.”



1st Inf. Div. UMTs continue to train and better their capabilities to care for the wounded, honor the fallen, and nurture the living both on and off the battlefield.