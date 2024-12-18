Rising Through the Ranks: NSDC Airman completes USSF Officer Training

Photo By Bridget Bonnette | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keandrey Freeman, National Space Defense Center Command,...... read more read more Photo By Bridget Bonnette | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keandrey Freeman, National Space Defense Center Command, Control, Communications, and Computers/Cyber (C4) Directorate Senior Enlisted Leader, poses for a photo during Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Oct. 30, 2024. Freeman participated in a patch ceremony, where he was assigned to the Mustangs squadron. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- From his hometown of Laurel, Md., to the forefront of space operations, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keandrey Freeman is embarking on a new chapter in his military career as he transitions from his role as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the National Space Defense Center’s Command, Control, Communications, and Computers/Cyber (C4) Directorate, to becoming a Space Operations Officer.



Freeman joined the U.S. Air Force in 2012, inspired by a shared commitment to service with his sister, who enlisted just four weeks ahead of him. Their journey began together in Basic Military Training, where Freeman quickly found his calling.



“My introduction to my first unit was, ‘my name is A1C Freeman and I’m going to be an officer one day,’” Freeman reflects.

Starting out as a Cyber Transport Systems troop, Freeman’s career path has been anything but linear.



His extensive experience includes a significant tenure in the combat communications unit in Guam, where he honed his IT skills, and later, five years with the National Reconnaissance Office at Aerospace Data Facility-East at Fort Belvoir, Va.



Freeman then received his first involvement in a space-oriented mission set by directly supporting the Missile Warning Center at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in Colorado Springs, Colo., currently one of five centers under U.S. Space Forces – Space. His role there at the Test Control Flight of the 21st Combat Support Squadron solidified his foundation in the space domain.



Freeman will officially transition into the Space Force on Dec. 20 upon graduating from Officer Training School.



“I’m wearing the blue patches now, but I will officially be a Guardian on the USSF birthday which just happens to be my graduation date,” Freeman said, reflecting on this new identity as a Guardian.



“My selection to OTS comes from those who have supported me,” he continued. “My team was able to overcome anything, and I continue to be proud of the great men and women I’ve had the opportunity to serve alongside.”



In his current role at the NSDC, Freeman recognizes the mission’s critical importance.



“We will fight from above to support our brothers and sisters and will fight bravely to victory,” he states, highlighting the vital contributions space operations make to the joint fight. “The space and cyberspace domains enable all the rest.”



As Freeman steps into his role as a Space Force officer, he is poised to contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of military space operations.