Aiming High: Charleston Airman sets sights on Air Force shooting team

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Technical Sergeant Geremy Velez Masini, a distribution fuels operator with the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, has been sharpshooting since high school. His passion for shooting began through a soccer coach who took the time to teach him firearm safety and how to operate and maintain weapons. These lessons set him on a course to compete for his high school varsity shooting team, where he participated in several regional and state championships as an individual team.



“What drew me to competitive shooting is that it’s a sport that anybody can do,” said Velez Masini, explaining what sparked his interest in competitive shooting. “There are no restrictions based on your height or, really, your athleticism. As long as you're willing to become proficient at the tool that's in your hand, you'll see some type of success.”



After high school, Velez Masini joined the military, where he continued to hone his weapon skills and set his sights on joining the Air Force shooting team. He described a turning point in his competitive shooting aspirations when a friend of his took him under his wing and introduced him to his first competition. There, he experienced higher levels of shooting that inspired him to meet a new standard.



“It showed me that I wanted to be a part of those people,” said Velez Masini. “I wanted to be at the top of the top percentage of the folks that are able to handle these weapons at the skill that they do.”



Velez Masini continued attending more of these tournaments with his friend, learning new techniques to improve his skills at each event.



As his confidence grew, Velez Masini competed in the U.S. Marine Corps Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. He was the first U.S. Airman to participate, winning first place in the rifle portion and fourth place in the pistol portion. Velez Masini hopes to represent the Air Force with these achievements and be a part of something larger.



“If I was given the opportunity to shoot for the Air Force,” he said, “I'd love to be able to represent the Air Force in the best light possible.”



Looking ahead, Velez Masini aims to continue improving while remembering where it all began. He hopes to not only enhance his own skills but also to build a community where he can uplift others and share his knowledge with aspiring sharpshooters.



To date, Velez Masini has participated in 80 matches spanning over 20 different locations. As he continues to pull the trigger, he hopes each shot will get him closer to joining the elites in the Air Force shooting team.

