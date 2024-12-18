Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop

A team of pilots and loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron joined the 18th Air Support Operations Group, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command Airborne, and 14 partner nations for jumpmaster validations during a portion of the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 8-9, 2024.



The team of five took more than 90 Soldiers, Airmen, and foreign allied partners into the skies during their portion of the operation.



Airborne Soldiers, jumpmasters, and air crews participating in Operation Toy Drop voluntarily donate toys to a local chapter of Toys for Tots during the mission. This year over 1500 toys were donated, benefiting local underprivileged children.



“It’s a really unique opportunity,” said Capt. Nathan Hartman, 58th AS pilot instructor. “We get to work with the Army and foreign jumpmasters from our partner nations to build joint operability while supporting underprivileged children in the local area.”



This operation also highlighted the importance of joint interoperability and allowed many airborne service members from all over the world to receive training, increase combat effectiveness, and enhance readiness.



One unique aspect during the exercise is the opportunity for jumpers to receive their jumpwings from a foreign jumpmaster who, together with US safeties, works alongside the loadmasters to ensure the paratroopers exit the jet safely.



“We typically do two lifts a day with up to 90 personnel participating in the drops,” said Staff Sgt. Rylun Sistar 58th AS loadmaster instructor. “Getting to experience this kind of training with our NATO partners has been a great opportunity.”



This marks the second time Altus AFB has taken part in Operation Toy Drop since its revival in 2022. In the past, jumpers donated toys for a chance to be selected through a lottery to participate in the airdrop. Today, Soldiers who donate voluntarily are given the opportunity to participate in the training and collaborative experience of working alongside foreign allies.



“Working with 14 different countries is not something we get to do very often,” said Hartman. “I hope we can come back in the future and do it again.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 16:19 Story ID: 488018 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.