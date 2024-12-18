Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop

    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Hartman, 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) instructor pilot,...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A team of pilots and loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron joined the 18th Air Support Operations Group, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command Airborne, and 14 partner nations for jumpmaster validations during a portion of the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 8-9, 2024.

    The team of five took more than 90 Soldiers, Airmen, and foreign allied partners into the skies during their portion of the operation.

    Airborne Soldiers, jumpmasters, and air crews participating in Operation Toy Drop voluntarily donate toys to a local chapter of Toys for Tots during the mission. This year over 1500 toys were donated, benefiting local underprivileged children.

    “It’s a really unique opportunity,” said Capt. Nathan Hartman, 58th AS pilot instructor. “We get to work with the Army and foreign jumpmasters from our partner nations to build joint operability while supporting underprivileged children in the local area.”

    This operation also highlighted the importance of joint interoperability and allowed many airborne service members from all over the world to receive training, increase combat effectiveness, and enhance readiness.

    One unique aspect during the exercise is the opportunity for jumpers to receive their jumpwings from a foreign jumpmaster who, together with US safeties, works alongside the loadmasters to ensure the paratroopers exit the jet safely.

    “We typically do two lifts a day with up to 90 personnel participating in the drops,” said Staff Sgt. Rylun Sistar 58th AS loadmaster instructor. “Getting to experience this kind of training with our NATO partners has been a great opportunity.”

    This marks the second time Altus AFB has taken part in Operation Toy Drop since its revival in 2022. In the past, jumpers donated toys for a chance to be selected through a lottery to participate in the airdrop. Today, Soldiers who donate voluntarily are given the opportunity to participate in the training and collaborative experience of working alongside foreign allies.

    “Working with 14 different countries is not something we get to do very often,” said Hartman. “I hope we can come back in the future and do it again.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 16:19
    Story ID: 488018
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop
    Deck the Skies: 58th AS joins Operation Toy Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACAPOCA
    Operation Toy Drop
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    58 AS
    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download