Reminder: New TRICARE Regional Contracts in the U.S. in 2025

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 14, 2024) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye air crew of the “Black...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 14, 2024) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye air crew of the “Black Eagles” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, returned to their homeport of Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, after completing operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Aug 14 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – This is your reminder that changes are coming to TRICARE’s regional contracts in 2025. These changes will affect you if you live in the U.S.



TriWest Healthcare Alliance will replace the current West Region contractor, Health Net Federal Services, LLC, in 2025. While there will still be two TRICARE regions, six states currently in the East Region (Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin) will move to the West Region. There are also some zip codes in four of these states that will be exceptions to the region changes.



“As the new year approaches, remember to check how TRICARE’s new regional contracts affect you,” said Mark Stevenson, Program Management Office, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “If you live in the West Region, it’s important that you take any necessary actions before the start of health care delivery on Jan. 1.”



Preparing for change in the West Region

The key to a smooth transition is to take a few simple steps now, before the end of the year.

First, review your personal information. Take time to check your Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System profile and make sure all your details are current. This helps ensure you won’t miss any important communications about your health care.



You can now create an account on the TriWest website. When you do, double-check that everything matches your current records.



You may also need to provide your payment information to TriWest by Dec. 31. You must do this if you pay by bank electronic funds transfer or debit or credit card.



You don’t need to do this if you pay by military pay system allotment. Allotment payments transfer automatically. For this reason, you should consider switching to allotment payments. This way, you won’t need to worry about updating your TRICARE payment method during any future contract changes, or if you ever get a new credit or debit card. To learn how to set up payment by allotment, check out the Defense Financing and Accounting Service’s Allotments page.



Failing to update your payment information could lead to a gap in your coverage, so you should do this now.



If you have active referrals, they’ll transfer from HNFS or Humana Military. TriWest will accept your active referrals until their expiration date or June 30, 2025, whichever comes first. This means you won’t have to restart the referral process for ongoing treatments or specialty care.



Getting ready is easier than you might think. Start by visiting www.tricare.mil/west. Here, you’ll find resources to create your new TriWest account, find providers in TriWest’s network, and provide your payment information.



How do I know if I need to take action?

You don’t need to take action if you have TRICARE For Life, the US Family Health Plan, or an overseas health plan. These changes won’t impact you. That’s because these health plans are administered by different contractors, as described in the TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet.



You also don’t need to act if you live in a state staying in the East Region. Humana Military will remain your regional contractor.



Stay informed

As health care delivery begins in 2025, it’s important to know who and when you should contact. To reach your regional contractor’s customer service line, contact:



• East Region: Humana Military at 800-444-5445

• West Region: TriWest at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378)



Health care delivery by HNFS ends Dec. 31. Through that date, you can access all online services at www.tricare-west.com. You’ll have access to limited online services from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2025.



You can also call HNFS at 844-866-9378 through Dec. 31. Starting Jan. 1, you should only call HNFS for questions about claims with dates of service prior to Jan. 1. HNFS’ call center will remain open for these questions through March 30, 2025.



Not sure which contractor to contact? The TRICARE West Region Transition page has a step-by-step breakdown to assist you. It tells you which contractor you should call based on the date and the subject of your question.



In the coming days, you should:



• Visit TRICARE Changes. This page has answers to commonly asked questions about the transition.

• Stay in the know by signing up for email alerts from TRICARE.



If you live in the West Region, don’t wait to prepare for this change—act today to make sure you and your family maintain your coverage in 2025.



