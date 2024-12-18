Prayers answered in a postcard: Charleston Chaplain shares his story

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Living in a small town in Tennessee, one Airman never imagined he would go from preaching to a small congregation of 150 people every Sunday, to traveling around the world and supporting thousands of service members as an Air Force Chaplain.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Coenen, 628th Air Base Wing duty wing Chaplain, graduated from Seminary School in 2004, and shortly after, he started family ministry at a small church. While Coenen loved what he was doing, and the impact he was making in his town, he started thinking of how he could serve his God and his country on a bigger scale.



“I liked my job,” said Coenen. “I liked what I did. I liked my little church, but I wanted to do the same thing, but for a more diverse group of people. So, me and my wife started thinking and asking ourselves what that looks like for us.”



While Coenen was searching for answers on what to do next, he walked outside to check the mailbox at his church and inside was an Air Force Chaplain Corps. recruiting postcard.



After a lot of research and phone calls, the Air Force Chaplain Corps seemed like a really good option, explained Coenen.



Coenen reached out to a mentor and began the long application process. Battling frustrations and roadblocks, Coenen remained dedicated to his mission of becoming a chaplain and serving his country.



“In 2012 I started making more serious phone calls,” said Coenen. “I started talking to more people, and got some good advice. In 2013 I was commissioned to be an officer in the Air Force. I went to Officer Training School when I was 36 years old, and the rest is history.”



After graduating the Chaplain Corps College, Coenen finally achieved his goal of becoming an active-duty officer. With his new title came a new objective; he needed to learn how to lead larger congregations made up of Airmen from diverse backgrounds.



“It is a huge culture shift, where there's a lot of different belief systems represented,” said Coenen. “It usually involves me being quiet, listening and learning to care for people. I want Airmen to know that I care about them.”



Now, with more than 10 years of service in the Air Force, Coenen continues to demonstrate unwavering dedication to his calling, always prepared to answer the call and provide support to his fellow Airmen.



“It is everything I hoped it would be,” said Coenen. “I still get to do my job as a pastor. I get to wear the cross on my chest every day, and I get to do Christian ministry which is what I think God was always calling me to do. I have a wider, more diverse audience, so anyone can just walk into my office and I have the opportunity to talk to them and help them.”



As a chaplain, Coenen is able to offer faith based and personal guidance to support the spiritual resilience of Airmen all over the world.



“We, as an Air Force Chaplain Corps are able to respond quickly to people in crisis and bring them the healing and the hope that they need, and talk through difficult things,” said Coenen. “I think it's important for us to realize that when a Chaplain Corps member has the trust of the Airmen, we get called upon to help people through their difficult moments, and so that's a very proud time.”



If you or someone you know needs support, please contact the Chapel:





AB Chapel Phone:

Commercial: (843) 963-4673 (HOPE)

DSN: (312) 673-HOPE

NOTE: For after duty hours emergencies, call the Command Post at (843) 963-8400.

Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 Story by SrA Makensie Cooper