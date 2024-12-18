Goodfellow hosts AETC deputy commander: Demonstrating readiness and adaptability

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17.

Quinn's visit highlighted Goodfellow AFB's importance in readiness and adaptability to meet the demands of Great Power Competition.

The visit began at the Norma Brown Building, where Quinn attended the wing mission brief. The brief provided him with a comprehensive understanding of how the 17th Training Wing supports and prepares service members to confront the challenges posed by near-pear adversaries.

After the brief, Quinn proceeded to the 312th Training Squadron, where he witnessed hands-on demonstrations of fire protection training. He also received a brief on the 9S100 Special Instruments Training, a program that prepares Airmen for technical roles requiring precision and adaptability in dynamic operational environments.

One of the most significant strides in readiness showcased during the visit was the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise. Quinn observed how the 17th TRW utilizes JADE FORGE as a simulated high-stakes operational capstone. During the capstone, students use the knowledge gained throughout their courses to make split-second decisions in austere environments.

The tour continued at the 17th Training Support Squadron, where Quinn saw how the 17th Training Group leverages virtual reality to enhance classroom teachings and play a critical role in developing future warfighters. The tour then transitioned to a briefing about the intelligence training squadrons that are responsible for equipping Airmen with the analytical and technical skills needed to dominate in information warfare.

Throughout his visit, Quinn engaged with Airmen across the base. He commended them for their dedication to mission success and readiness no matter their reason for joining, emphasizing that everyone plays a vital role in preparing the Air Force for the next fight.

