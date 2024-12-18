Curcic soars to new heights in the C-17

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The roar of the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft engines fill the air as U.S. Air Force Capt. Ella Curcic guides the aircraft toward the runway. To the casual observer, it might seem like another routine training mission. But for Curcic, every flight is a reminder of the path she took to get here — a journey shaped by courage, resilience, and an unwavering dream to take to the skies.



Her story began far from the rugged interiors of military aircraft. It began in Belarus, where she and her family lived amid the political and economic turbulence that followed the Soviet Union’s collapse. At seven years old, she boarded her first airplane and left everything she knew behind to start anew in Washington state, in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The journey sparked a lifelong fascination with flight.



Today, Curcic is a C-17 instructor pilot with the 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Her role allows her to inspire and train the next generation of Air Force aviators. Her journey from immigrant to pilot wasn’t easy. From navigating citizenship hurdles to overcoming the challenges of being one of the few women in her field, her story is one of perseverance. As she continues to lead by example, her impact extends far beyond the cockpit.



The obstacles Curcic faced along the way shaped her determination. As a high school graduate eager to pursue aviation, she hit an unexpected roadblock: her lack of U.S. citizenship.



“After 9/11, background checks became more complex for non-citizens,” Curcic said. “It created an obstacle for me to get my private pilot’s license, and I thought that ship had sailed.”



Unsure of her next steps, Curcic turned to the Air Force, where she enlisted and worked in aerospace physiology. The experience put her on the path to her ultimate goal while teaching her about aviation’s intricacies.



“I loved my job,” Curcic said. “I didn’t even think about applying to the academy right away because I was vibing with what I was doing.”



Encouraged by fellow Airmen, Curcic eventually earned a spot at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Spring, Colorado, and graduated in 2016. There, her dream of flying the C-17 crystallized.



“I wanted the C-17 for its variety of missions,” Curcic said. “At a day’s notice, you could be anywhere in the world.”



Her career has since taken her to places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, where she conducted tactical missions and honed her skills. One of her most formative experiences was a deployment to Kuwait in 2019.



“I was extremely overwhelmed and underprepared at first,” Curcic said. “But by the end, I had learned so much. That experience was its own achievement.”



In her role as an instructor pilot, Curcic balances her love for flying with her passion for teaching.



“It’s rewarding to see someone improve over time,” Curcic said.



Her role includes helping new pilots master landings and requalifying seasoned aviators who have been out of the cockpit. Her presence in the field also serves as inspiration.



“At airshows, parents often bring their daughters and say, ‘Look, she’s a pilot. You can be one too!’” Curcic said.



While she believes gender barriers in aviation are decreasing, she acknowledges the unique challenges women sometimes face.



“In austere locations, accommodations can get tricky, but the C-17’s bathroom is a game-changer,” Curcic said with a laugh.



Curcic’s journey from a seven-year-old immigrant to a respected Air Force pilot shows the power of resilience and determination. Through her expertise and example, she’s shaping the future of Air Force aviation while breaking down barriers for others.



“It’s been a wild ride,” Curcic said.



As Curcic continues to inspire those around her, one thing is clear: Her story is still soaring.

