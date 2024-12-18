WRAIR-West strengthens partnership with the Brazilian Army to optimize training for service members

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Brad Fawver and collaborators from the Brazilian Army Research Institute of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Brad Fawver and collaborators from the Brazilian Army Research Institute of Physical Fitness (IPCFEx) use an engagement skills trainer (EST). (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-West hosted collaborators from the Brazilian Army Research Institute of Physical Fitness in September at Joint Base Lewis-McChord as part of a Coalition Warfare Program project.



This collaboration between WRAIR-West and IPCFEx is the second international project agreement of its kind between the U.S. military and Brazil, which aims to optimize operational performance through brain-endurance training.



Dr. Brad Fawver, a research psychologist and project co-lead at WRAIR-West, is spearheading several brain endurance training efforts in the US, including projects focused on high-intensity-interval training models.



“We’re excited to be working with the Brazilian Army” said Dr. Fawver. “This partnership not only supports our current research portfolio at WRAIR-West, but also develops new prevention and intervention strategies to bolster warfighter resilience.”



Leaders from WRAIR-West and IPCFEx spent two days at Joint Base Lewis-McChord attending a variety of training demonstrations and meeting with stakeholders and representatives from the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program.



For the last several years, IPCFEx has modeled some of Brazil’s training procedures off the U.S. Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program. The delegation discussed new H2F processes and protocols related to the five readiness domains: sleep, nutrition, physical, spiritual, and mental.



“Once we began focusing on cognitive and physical training programs for service members, it made a lot of sense to reach out to potential partners that could further validate and extent the science of brain-endurance training, including those outside the U.S.,” says Dr. Fawver. “IPCFEx is the proponent for all physical training in the Brazilian Army, so their team was equally enthusiastic to further validate the benefits of brain endurance training for military populations.”



Although this project agreement was only officially signed in September, the collaborative relationship WRAIR-West has built with the Brazilian Army has already opened exciting new possibilities for testing performance enhancement and resilience-building strategies in austere environments, such as the hot, humid conditions present in the Amazon and Pacific Island regions.