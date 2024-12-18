FRCSW Begins New Chapter with F-16 Workload

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems. The command has officially added the F-16 Falcon to its workload, marking a significant milestone in the facility’s ongoing mission to sustain Naval Aviation. Known for its expertise in maintaining Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, FRCSW now provides critical F-16 support to the US Navy squadrons of Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC) and Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13).



“The addition of the F-16 workload demonstrates FRCSW’s adaptability and commitment to serving all branches of the armed forces,” said Jacob Weintraub, FRCSW MRO-E Division Head. “It’s an exciting opportunity to expand our support and showcase the high-caliber skills of our artisans and engineers.”



Preparing for this new workload required a series of infrastructure upgrades and targeted training to ensure the workforce could meet the specific demands of the F-16 platform. “Because this is the first-ever Navy depot-level induction of an F-16, we’re essentially building the process as we go,” Weintraub explained. “We’ve had to draft qualification letters to certify our artisans, engineers, and quality assurance staff to ensure compliance. These early efforts are setting the foundation for the program’s success.”



The team has also faced unique challenges, including adapting to Air Force processes, integrating specialized tools, and resolving logistical hurdles. “One of the biggest challenges we encountered was learning the Air Force’s Enhanced Technical Information Management System (ETIMS) for technical data, which is very different from the Navy’s system,” said Brian Trout, FRCSW Deputy Program Manager. “We overcame this by leaning on our former Air Force employees to train the team and creating step-by-step guides to bridge the gap.”



While the F-16 shares some structural similarities with legacy Navy aircraft, its smaller size and distinct maintenance needs required a tailored approach. For example, the first F-16 aircraft to arrive required an immediate wing replacement due to known structural issues—a repair completed using FRCSW’s in-service repair (ISR) capabilities. “This project has been a mix of discovery and innovation,” Trout said. “Every day, the team makes progress while finding solutions to unexpected challenges.”



The F-16 workload also aligns with the Department of Defense’s initiative to enhance joint-service collaboration, enabling FRCSW to contribute to a stronger, more integrated military aviation community.



“We’re proud of the groundwork we’re laying with this first aircraft,” Weintraub added. “Our goal is to create a predictable, efficient process that benefits every F-16 that comes through FRCSW in the future.”



As the first F-16 aircraft arrived at the facility, FRCSW remains focused on its commitment to operational excellence, ensuring that every aircraft it services is mission-ready. With the addition of this workload, FRCSW continues to solidify its role as a key player of aviation sustainment across the armed forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 14:12 Story ID: 487988 Location: CORONADO , CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW Begins New Chapter with F-16 Workload, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.