Army Family experiences a Christmas Miracle in Puerto Rico through Adoption

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Staff Sgt. Carlos L. Ramos, a member of the San Juan Recruiting Company, and his wife Jarielys Santiago, a child and youth program assistant at the Fort Buchanan’s Child and Youth Services (CYS) recently shared their journey of adopting three children.



The couple, both Puerto Rico natives, have been married for over 12 years.



“We tried to become as parents, but it was challenge. But we decided to become parents through adoption. It was the best decision that we ever made,” said Ramos while reflecting about their desire to become parents.



The Ramos’ decided to adopt a child, when they lived in the mainland approximately three years ago. After receiving Permanent Change of Station orders to Puerto Rico, the couple decided to continue with the process of adopting a child on the island.



“At the beginning of the process it was a little difficult, but we found very special people that helped us here in Puerto Rico. “I said to myself, this year before Christmas, we will have our kids, “said an emotional Santiago, while explaining that their adoption request was approved by local authorities.



The Ramos-Santiago family are now parents of a 7-year-old girl, one 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy.



“It is possible to be happy no matter what happens in your life. Always it’s a choice to be happy and share love, said Ramos.



For Santiago it is all about love.



“They are our kids; they deserve the love that we want to give them. We love them already, said a proud Santiago.



The Fort Buchanan CYS conducted small ceremony to support the new military parents and congratulate them on being able to realize their dream of having a family. The ceremony was full of gifts and wishes to the military family, which they can use during their new journey.



According to Ramos the Army has supported him through this process, especially through the Expanded Military Parental Leave Program.



In 2022 the Department of Defense approved the Expanded Military Parental Leave Program which provides 12 weeks of nonchargeable, paid parental leave to service members who welcome a child into their family through birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement.



The Army is comprised of nearly one million Soldiers across all components and has roughly 1.3 million Family members. The strength of the Army hinges on their collective readiness.

Fort Buchanan supports military families in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean through the Army Community Service office. For information about the Army Community Service call 787-707-3804.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 14:08 Story ID: 487987 Location: PR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Family experiences a Christmas Miracle in Puerto Rico through Adoption, by Carlos Cuebas and SFC David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.