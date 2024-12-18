Fort Leonard Wood community remembers fallen heroes at Wreaths Across America event

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The frigid wind and downpouring rain did not deter the Fort Leonard Wood community from honoring veterans by laying more than 1,300 wreaths during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 14 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood.



It was standing room only in the cemetery’s committal shelter as well as the five canopy tents cemetery staff set up, due to weather.



“This is amazing. I was not expecting this. I am so happy to see this turnout in this weather,” said Stacy Wilson, Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood director. “It warms my heart to see you all out here. Thank you all for coming. I appreciate it.”



According to Wilson, this is the cemetery’s 15th year participating in Wreaths Across America.



“Thank you for joining us here today as we celebrate the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Wilson said, as she opened the ceremony. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”



Serving as the ceremony’s guest speaker, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said he was also moved by the amount of people who braved the rainy weather to attend.



Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, serves as guest speaker during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 14 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood.

“What an incredible turnout for such an incredible purpose,” Beck said. “We are here to commemorate the lives, and in many cases the sacrifices, of service members who have supported our country.”



He said it was “inspiring” to see so many youth groups in attendance.



“Our youth groups will know our service and our sacrifice and will carry on the legacies of this great nation. Our youth are our future and our future looks bright,” Beck said. “Whether you are young or old, whether we serve our community or our country — we all gain a sense of meaning and purpose when we choose to serve selflessly.”



Maneuver Support Center of Excellence joint service color guard members take their places in preparation to lay a wreath in honor of their military branch during the Wreaths Across America Ceremony Dec. 14 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort...

Following his remarks, MSCoE joint service color guard members each took turns laying a wreath in honor of their specific military branch, followed by military honors of a rifle volley conducted by 14th Military Police Brigade Soldiers.



This year, more than 2 million wreaths were placed across local, national and military cemeteries as well as veterans’ memorials and historic sites, Wreaths Across America officials said.

