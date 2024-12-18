New turf enhances safety, training for Military Working Dogs

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Military Working Dog Eper, 10th Security Forces Squadron, is rewarded with a toy after...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Military Working Dog Eper, 10th Security Forces Squadron, is rewarded with a toy after a successful run through the MWD obedience yard at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024. The 10th SFS recently upgraded the obedience yard as part of the Green Kennel Initiative launched in 20216. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

The 10th Security Forces Squadron recently completed a $140,000 upgrade to the Military Working Dog obedience yard, installing state-of-the-art turf to enhance the training environment for both handlers and their canine partners.



The project, part of the Green Kennel Initiative launched eight years ago, began in 2022 with planning and contractor selection. Construction commenced on October 9 and was completed in just two weeks. The upgrades involved removing old topsoil, grading the area, and installing durable, eco-friendly turf designed to withstand rigorous use while prioritizing the safety and health of the dogs and handlers.



“The natural grass was challenging to maintain in this region due to climate and native plant life, such as cacti, which posed risks to both humans and dogs,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Kovach, 10th SFS kennel master. “The new turf eliminates these hazards while providing a flat, consistent surface for patrol training.”



The improved surface significantly reduces the likelihood of injuries such as twisted ankles or strained joints, ensuring teams can train effectively without unnecessary setbacks.



“As law enforcement officers, our work inherently involves risks, so we aim to minimize avoidable dangers during training,” Kovach added.



The upgrade has been met with positive feedback from trainers and handlers. Staff Sgt. Mark Graham, 10th SFS MWD trainer, emphasized how the turf has improved daily routines.



“The dogs have responded well to the new surface. It eliminates distractions and allows for longer, more effective training sessions in a controlled environment,” he said.



The turf also enables year-round training, even during inclement weather.



“Handlers appreciate the ability to train safely on the turf rather than navigating uneven or muddy terrain, especially in Colorado winters,” said Kovach.



This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring the operational readiness of the 10th SFS MWD teams, preparing them for real-world scenarios with minimal interruptions. While no additional updates to the kennel have been made in the past year, Kovach hinted at several projects in development that promise to further enhance the facility in the future.