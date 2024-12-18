Amaya Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Lester Amaya graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Lester Amaya graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) December 19, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Lester Amaya graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) December 19, 2024.



Amaya, from Miami, Florida, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to alter his career path.



“Before I joined, I worked in tech as a program manager,” Amaya said. “It was a good job and steady career, but I didn’t feel like I was being challenged enough personally and professionally. The Navy has always been in the back of my mind as something I would like to do, as I’ve always had the desire to serve. Even though I knew the training would be rigorous, once I decided to enlist, I made a commitment to myself that I would give 100 percent effort and be all in for this experience. My goal is to challenge myself as much as possible and become a better version of myself.”



Amaya, 35, graduated from Carrollton High School, and was a member of the competition drill team for the Air Force JROTC. His hobbies include archery, bull riding, and homesteading.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Amaya is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Amaya, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Honestly, I don’t think it’s fully sunk in,” said Amaya. “I am deeply honored and grateful for this recognition. It represents all the effort and hard work I’ve put into this experience and is the best possible outcome. I also think it is a testament to the Navy and what it stands for. The effort you put in will be a direct reflection of what you get out of this experience. I look forward to seeing what I can accomplish as I move on to training school and during the rest of my naval career.”



Amaya’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Operations Specialist (OSC) Phillip Brown, Chief Navy Counselor (NCC) Samuel Scott and Damage Controlman 1st Class (DC1) Pearl Green, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs were tough on us, but it’s also what we needed,” he said. “They were always there to help us learn as much as possible. I looked to them for guidance, and they are the ones responsible for my development and helping me become a Sailor. How to carry yourself each day and the work ethic required to be successful were all things that I tried to model myself after their example.”



Along with his RDCs, Amaya found inspiration from his shipmates.



“It was always uplifting to receive a letter from my finance and read her words of support, but ultimately, it’s your shipmates who get you through those really tough days. We all went through this together and being able to rely on each other is what builds those strong bonds. My division was full of amazing people, and we all held each other to the highest standard possible. I couldn’t have asked to go through this experience with a better group of Sailors.”



Amaya said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was building the necessary mental toughness to be successful.



“At boot camp, you’re constantly tired, mentally exhausted, and sleep deprived,” said Amaya. “Despite all of that, you still need to perform under pressure. Learning how to handle all of this wasn’t easy. Eventually though, I was able to reflect on my failures and commit to just trying to be better each day. I tried to handle the difficult situations as best I could and deciding that I would persevere no matter what helped make that day-to-day grind less difficult as time went on.”



After graduation, Amaya will attend Gunner’s Mate “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for technical training in electricity, electronics, and operation of launch systems and torpedoes.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.