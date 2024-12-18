Marine Corps releases Talent Management Update, remains committed to empowering Marines while enhancing lethality

QUANTICO, Va. – The Marine Corps released the latest Talent Management update in support of Force Design, highlighting the continuous efforts to modernize and innovate its talent management systems, enhancing readiness and empowering Marines to thrive in a dynamic operational environment. Building on the foundation set by Talent Management 2030 and the Talent Management Campaign Plan 2023-2025, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) achieved significant milestones in retaining, developing, and optimizing the force.



“We must invest in and retain talent across the Marine Corps to support Force Design, increase our lethality, and enhance the Corps’ warfighting capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, Deputy Commandant of Manpower & Reserve Affairs and Talent Management Officer of the Marine Corps.



Talent Management initiatives and developments are nested within the following four mutually supporting lines of effort (LOE):



• LOE 1: Rebalance Recruiting and Retention

• LOE 2: Optimize the Employment of Talent

• LOE 3: Multiple Pathways to Career Success

• LOE 4: Modernize Talent Management Digital Tools



Key updates include:



Retention and Incentives: The Marine Corps is leading the way in retention efforts:



The Commandant’s Retention Program (CRP) surpassed retention goals for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, empowering high-performing Marines with greater career control through initiatives like early duty station preferences and streamlined reenlistment processes. The Marine Corps revolutionized its retention models by expanding the reenlistment window for Marines across multiple fiscal years. In fiscal year 2025, active component Marines across the fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2027 cohort will be able to reenlist simultaneously. The expansion offers multiple-year reenlistment cohorts, creating a larger pool of eligible Marines while providing additional time for thoughtful reenlistment decisions.





Career Opportunities, Pathways, and Promotions: Maximizing career growth remains a priority:



New initiatives, including the Small Unit Leader Initiative (SULI) and alternate selection pilot programs, focus on optimizing military occupational specialty health and enhancing professional military education opportunities. Transition support programs such as the Direct Affiliation Program and Return to Active-Duty Program ensure Marines can ‘Stay Marine’ across active and reserve components, enabling a seamless continuation of service.



Digital Modernization: The Marine Corps is leveraging advanced technology to enhance efficiency:



Platforms like the Talent Management Engagement Platform and Total Force Retention System 2.0 streamline processes for assignments, career management, and reenlistments – while increasing transparency and enhancing collaboration across the force.



Civilian Workforce Efficiency: The Marine Corps recognizes the critical role of the civilian workforce:



Standardizing recruitment processes and position descriptions to increase transparency and efficiency. Expanding commanders’ authority over overseas assignments to ensure equitable opportunities and maintain critical staffing levels.



The Marine Corps’ success on emerging battlefields and across multiple domains depends on its people. Talent management optimizes the talent that the service recruits and retains to remain the world’s premier warfighting organization. The Marine Corps accomplishes this while continuing to uphold its high standards and warfighting ethos.



Talent Management Update: November 2024 can be obtained at: https://www.manpower.marines.mil/Talent-Management/

