Program offers enlisted members pathway to commission

Photo By Dylan Smith | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Te'Anne Dailey, right, discusses her future with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erica Salarda Oct. 10, 2024. Salarda is the Cadet Wing Integration, Innovation and Development senior enlisted advisor. Dailey, a prior-enlisted security forces specialist, took advantage of the Leaders Encouraging Airman Development Program to secure an Academy appointment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

Cadet 2nd Class Te’Anne Dailey needed a year at the U.S. Air Force Preparatory School to ensure she was academically and physically ready to begin her first year at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Dailey, a former U.S. Air Force security forces specialist, found her path to the Academy through the Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development Program. She completed Preparatory School and reported to USAFA Basic Cadet Training in 2022. By Dailey’s second year in the Cadet Wing, she embraced the Academy culture and observed the impact her prior enlisted service had on fellow cadets.



“Just knowing that I have people looking up to me in a positive manner makes me proud because I want to be an amazing role model,” said Dailey, a Geospatial Science major. “I want to be the person that anyone can come to with concerns. Everyone, from classmates to my leadership, has high expectations for me as a leader.”



The Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development Program began in 1995 as a tool for unit and wing commanders to nominate outstanding enlisted Airmen with officer potential for Academy admission consideration. The program promotes leadership, enhances diversity and strengthens the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force by allowing exceptional enlisted members to earn commissions through the Academy, said Admissions LEAD representative 2nd Lt. Anuhea Palaita. Enlisted Airmen offer a unique perspective to the Cadet Wing informed by their experience and knowledge about Air Force and Space Force life, etiquette, doctrine and procedures.



“The LEAD Program helps promote diversity within the officer ranks by encouraging optimistic and ambitious enlisted Airmen and Guardians to apply to the Academy to become greater versions of themselves in a commissioned officer position,” Palaita said. “Commissioned officers with prior enlisted experience have a profound understanding of what their Airmen and Guardians are going through.”



Applicants should ensure they meet eligibility requirements for Academy or Preparatory School appointments, Palaita said. To determine enlisted commissioning program eligibility, interested Airmen may review DAFMAN 36-2032, Chapter 10, Enlisted Commissioning Programs. If eligible, Airmen must complete AF Form 1786 and submit a Pre-Candidate Questionnaire.



The deadline for submitting AF Form 1786 for the 2025-26 academic year is Jan. 31, 2025.



Academy Admissions staff evaluate prior-enlisted leadership potential through active-duty, reserve or Air National Guard performance and supervisor recommendations. The staff also consider applicants’ athletic participation and non-athletic activities such as class offices, public speaking, Civil Air Patrol and scouting. High school, college and preparatory school transcripts determine applicants’ academic potential. Prior enlisted members from outside the Air Force and Space Force may also apply for Academy admission but are not eligible for LEAD nominations. They must secure nominations through the same process as civilian applicants.



The Preparatory School has been an avenue for enlisted members to gain an appointment to the Academy since 1961. Every year, the Preparatory School offers a potential Academy pathway to a select group of enlisted personnel and civilians. The school provides academic, leadership and physical skills to prepare them for success as future officers. More than 75 percent of graduates receive Academy appointments, according to Prep School officials.



One year before Dailey graduates and returns to the Air Force as an officer, she recommends the LEAD program to any enlisted Airmen or Guardian with similar ambition and leadership potential. She has three simple words of advice: “Go for it.”



“This program gave me the opportunity to eventually jump out of planes, train with the Special Warfare Operations Course, meet amazing leadership and make friends and challenge myself physically, mentally and especially academically,” Dailey said. “I am glad they have this program for young enlisted Airmen.”