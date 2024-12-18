Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Novosel

Photo By Kelly Morris | Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, escorted by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, escorted by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, meets with Army Aviation students and their instructor pilot during a site visit to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Novosel, Ala., Dec. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George visited the home of Army Aviation to have a look at ongoing training and meet with Aviation leaders and subject matter experts to discuss key Aviation topics at Fort Novosel, Ala., Dec. 16-17, 2024.



The U.S. Aviation Center of Excellence is the sole producer of the Army’s aviators, maintainers, air traffic controllers, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems operators.



The visit included a luncheon with brigade and battalion commanders, a tour of facilities, and Q&A sessions with students in the Basic Officer Leadership Course/Warrant Officer Basic Course and Aviation Captain’s Career Course.



During his time with students, he said he was excited to see them get out and join their units soon and expects changes in Army formations over the next few years driven by rapidly evolving technology and how it being applied on the modern battlefield.



He noted that one of those pieces of evolving technology, drones, has highlighted the growing importance of airspace management, particularly below 3,000 feet.



"Airspace management is a tough one, so we're trying to figure out how we would do that," he said.



The Army is also focused on fixing its network and adopting new technologies.



"We're moving towards operating with tablets, phones, and software-defined radios," George said.



That means prioritizing modular, open systems architecture in future purchases, allowing for rapid adaptation, integration, and interoperability.



"We can't afford to wait 10 years to start building something that we know by the time it shows up the technology it is based on will have changed," he said.



While emphasizing the need to focus on emerging technologies like unmanned systems, George noted that the Army is continuing to develop the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft “because I want someone with skin in the game" flying aircraft carrying Soldiers, he said.



The discussion shifted to the transformation of leader requirements in the Army. George mentioned that the Army is re-examining Army Regulation 350-1, Army Training and Leader Development, to ensure leaders are not confined to their desks. He advised future company commanders to focus on building lethality and cohesive teams.



"Cohesive teams are all about taking care of people, being good teammates, and doing things that are aligned with our Army values," he said.



Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Novosel commander, explained the focus of the visit didn’t stop with the ongoing training mission, but also included transforming the Aviation branch for the future.



“It was great to host our Army Chief of Staff at the Home of Army Aviation. I was really proud to show him how we train our future three-dimensional warfighters to fly and fight as part of the combined arms team. We also took the opportunity during his visit to convene the Aviation General Officer Steering Committee with Gen. George, where we took to the whiteboard to think through how we transform Army Aviation to remain decisive for the future,” Gill said.



The visit also included a stop at the flightline at Lowe Army Heliport. There, George recognized instructor pilots, crew chiefs, air traffic controllers and academic instructors from across the brigade with coins for their outstanding contributions to the mission.



“For many of Soldiers and officers, it was their first time meeting a four-star general,” said Col. Keith Hill, 110th Aviation Brigade commander.



George observed two flight school students learning how to pre-flight a Black Hawk helicopter, a pre-training Pilot’s Brief and a post-training After-Action-Review between students and instructors. He was also briefed on how the brigade is modifying the curriculum of the Instructor Pilot Course to meet the needs of the operational force, Hill explained.



The visit to Fort Novosel also included discussion with leaders and subject matter experts on the future of Unmanned Aircraft Systems.



Throughout the visit, George took time to recognize individuals for their contributions to the mission.