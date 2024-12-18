Army Surgeon General focuses on transformative integration during MEDLOG visit

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The 46th U.S. Army Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, met with key medical logistics leaders Dec. 16 to discuss the service’s capacity to sustain operational health care during large scale combat operations, or LSCO.



The surgeon general, leaning into her integrator role, underscored the importance of medical logistics and its mission to ensure ready medical equipment and supplies – an area where shortfalls could cost lives.



“Army Medicine must transform to effectively care for our Soldiers, Families and retirees, at home and abroad, across the conflict continuum,” Izaguirre emphasized. “We must address current gaps in the capability to execute force health protection, health service support and [command and control] functions at scale in LSCO.”



The engagement at Fort Detrick included key leaders from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, as well as the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, which synchronizes medical logistics operations during specified Army or joint force missions.



AMLC Commander Col. Marc R. Welde briefed on AMLC’s overall mission and key efforts led by its direct reporting units, including the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.



AMLC’s Civilian Deputy to the Commander Derek Cooper provided an update on MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, that aims to optimize processes and systems and integrate medical materiel management and maintenance into the sustainment enterprise.



“We are integrating – with intention – at echelon to enable Army readiness,” Welde said.



Integration remained a pivotal theme during discussions. MEDLOG units have historically worked closely together and even share the same headquarters within Fort Detrick's Defense Medical Logistics Center. The center houses AMLC headquarters and USAMMA, as well as the 6th MLMC, Air Force Medical Logistics Command, Navy Medical Readiness Logistics Command Detachment, Defense Health Agency Medical Logistics and Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support.



During the strategic engagement, the surgeon general also updated medical logistics leaders on her efforts to transform Army Medicine – by way of form, function and policy – using data strategy to generate decision advantage. With current Army-wide resource constraints, the general said the focus must be on prioritization based on risk.



“We must focus on our true medical requirements and then look at the most effective ways to meet those requirements. Effectiveness first, and then efficiency,” Izaguirre said. “If we focus on efficiency first, we’ll undercut effectiveness.”



AMLC is a subordinate command under the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, which is part of the U.S. Army Materiel Command. As the Army’s LCMC for Class VIII, AMLC delivers medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge to increase survivability and sustain fighting strength.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:27 Story ID: 487929 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Surgeon General focuses on transformative integration during MEDLOG visit, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.