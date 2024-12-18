AOC Taps NIWDC as Navy Outstanding Shore Command!

Courtesy Photo | NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (December 13, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician Technical First...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (December 13, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician Technical First Class Petty Officer, David Toth, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) Sailor of the Year (third from the right) holds the award certificate from the Association of Old Crows (AOC) for Outstanding Unit – Navy Shore. This is in recognition for significantly advancing the cause of Electromagnetic Warfare in 2024. To the left of Petty Officer Toth are Mr. Ed Grohe, Technical Director, NIWDC, and Mr. Kenneth “Kilo” Parks, Chairman of the AOC Awards Committee, and from left to right on the other side are Mr. Brian Hinkley, outgoing AOC President, Lt. Evan Jones, Electromagnetic Warfare Database Officer in Charge, and Electronic Warfare / Warfare Tactics Instructors, Lt. Jennifer Marks and Lt. Jareth Perts. The distinctive accomplishments of NIWDC are indicative of the EW expertise and innovative thinking required of a warfighting development center. NIWDC is the Navy’s IW tactical center of excellence, which enhances fleet high-end warfighting capabilities and readiness across the operational and tactical levels of war. U.S. Navy photo//released. see less | View Image Page

National Harbor, Md. – On August 13th, 2024, the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), was recognized as the Shore Command of the Year by the Association of Old Crows (AOC) at an awards dinner held in the Maryland’s National Harbor.



NIWDC is leading the charge, transforming how the Navy prepares for and executes operations in the electromagnetic domain.



“In the rapidly evolving world of modern warfare, the importance of electromagnetic warfare (EW) and spectrum operations cannot be overstated,” said Mr. Edwin Grohe, Technical Director, NIWDC. “As technological advancements reshape the battlefield, the ability to control and manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum has become crucial to maintaining strategic advantage.”



NIWDC’s work in electromagnetic warfare is particularly significant as it involves a comprehensive approach to integrating EW capabilities into naval operations. The center’s strategy encompasses training, research, doctrine development, and coordination with other military branches and allies. By fostering collaboration and innovation, NIWDC ensures that the Navy remains prepared to confront and defeat adversaries who seek to challenge its dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum.



As naval forces around the world face increasingly sophisticated adversaries, the role of electromagnetic warfare will only grow in importance. NIWDC is poised to remain at the forefront of this critical domain, ensuring the Navy is prepared to meet the challenges of the future.



The recognition of NIWDC’s leadership in this field underscores the importance of electromagnetic warfare in modern naval operations. As the center continues to lead the charge, the Navy will remain ready to adapt to emerging challenges, ensuring that the U.S. remains a dominant force on the world’s oceans. With more than 14,000 members internationally, the Association of Old Crows is an organization for individuals who have common interests in Electronic Warfare (EW), Electromagnetic Spectrum Management Operations, Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), Information Operations (IO), and other information related capabilities. The Association of Old Crows provides a means of connecting members and organizations nationally and internationally across government, defense, industry, and academia to promote the exchange of ideas and information and provides a platform to recognize advances and contributions in these fields.



NIWDC is the U.S. Navy’s IW – Information Warfare - tactical center of excellence, which enhances fleet high-end warfighting capabilities and readiness across the operational and tactical levels of war. For more information on Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School “, visit https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/NIWDC-Doctrine-CIE/IW_WTI/SitePages/Home.aspx or email IW_WTI@navy.mil. To keep up to date with the latest news from NIWDC, visit https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/Organization/Operational-Forces/NIWDC/ or NIWDC’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NIWDC .



