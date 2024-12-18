When disaster strikes, 911th AW and VA Pittsburgh are ready to respond

On November 20, 2024, the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station partnered with the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) and local, state, and federal agencies for Operation Pegasus Stride 2024—a vital exercise designed to enhance the region's readiness to relocate hospitalized patients during federally declared disasters and public health emergencies.



As part of this National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) exercise, the 911th AW simulated airlifting 35 patients from New Jersey hospitals to Pittsburgh following a mock hurricane impacting the East Coast. Upon arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, the 911th AW's Steel Airmen escorted the patients, portrayed by ROTC students, off a C-17 Globemaster III and transferred them into the care of VAPHS staff and Pennsylvania Special Medical Response Team (PA SMRT) personnel. From there, patients were evaluated and transported via ambulance to local hospitals for continued care.



“Our role was to move current inpatients from an affected disaster area to an unaffected location, enabling hospitals in the disaster zone to focus on critical care for victims,” explained David Kaczmarek, VAPHS interim area emergency manager.



The 911th AW’s C-17 Globemaster III—known for its versatility and capability to transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations—played a central role in the exercise. This training not only highlighted the aeromedical evacuation capabilities of the 911th AW but also underscored the importance of teamwork in managing national emergencies. Airmen from across the base, including aeromedical evacuation, security forces, and maintenance personnel, joined forces to ensure the operation’s success.



“This exercise was a year in the making and allowed the 911th AW to demonstrate our readiness to assist in a national emergency,” said Bryan Branby, 911th AW project officer and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel. “Pegasus Stride showcased how effectively our Airmen can integrate with partner agencies to execute critical missions.”



Operation Pegasus Stride focused on moving pre-hospitalized patients—a departure from traditional mass casualty drills. This emphasis allowed participating agencies to refine the processes necessary for providing care during transport and integrating support across multiple organizations.



Under the NDMS, VAPHS serves as one of 62 Federal Coordination Centers in the U.S., tasked with organizing the evacuation and placement of patients. The exercise involved more than 125 volunteers, including VAPHS staff, university ROTC programs, Red Cross personnel, PA SMRT, ambulance services, and Allegheny County emergency responders.



“VA Pittsburgh can’t do this by itself,” said Kaczmarek. “We rely on interagency partnerships to ensure readiness and continually improve our response capabilities.”



VAPHS’s Prachi Asher, deputy director, emphasized the importance of practice in disaster response. “The key to effective disaster response is practice, practice, practice,” Asher said. “This exercise honed our team’s ability to respond efficiently and collaboratively.”



The 911th AW’s aeromedical evacuation professionals remain a critical resource for responding to disasters and emergencies nationwide. By participating in exercises like Pegasus Stride, the wing ensures that it is always prepared to support the Air Force Reserve’s mission of delivering rapid global mobility and lifesaving medical capabilities wherever they are needed.



Editors Note: This story is a localized rewrite from the original article, "Operation Pegasus Stride tests federal response to national disaster" by Liz Zemba, writer and editor for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.



https://www.va.gov/pittsburgh-health-care/stories/operation-pegasus-stride-tests-federal-response-to-national-disaster/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:08 Story ID: 487917 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When disaster strikes, 911th AW and VA Pittsburgh are ready to respond, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.