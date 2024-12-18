Fort Buchanan honors Spec. Vega on Wreaths Across America Day

BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO- Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman- Gándara, the installation Sergeant Major, and Staff Sgt. Yesenia Ocasio, Garrison's Religious Affairs Specialist, presented a wreath to Spec. Frances Vega's grave at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery, as part of the Wreaths Across America Day activities, Dec. 14.



Spec. Frances M. Vega was killed in action on November 2, 2003, when the Chinook Helicopter she was in was shot down by a ground-to-air missile.



In honor of Spec. Vega's memory and sacrifice, Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, dedicated a gate to her name on July 4, 2008.



"Next time you go through our gate at Fort Buchanan, when you see Spec. Vega's name will be a reminder of the need to live a life with purpose. Spec. Vega set an example for us by serving her country and giving her life for our nation. It is a great honor to place a wreath today on her tombstone. Thank you, Francis Vega," said Samples.



Ivelisse Peña, Wreath Across America Puerto Rico coordinator, facilitated the wreath placement at Spec. Vega's grave and thousands of other graves across the Puerto Rico National Cemetery.



"Today, we place these wreaths with love and purpose in recognition of our service members' sacrifices. The wreath symbolizes a living memorial, representing continuous remembrance and honor for fallen veterans and service members. It signifies a commitment to never forget their sacrifice and service to the country," said Peña.



In December 2008, the United States Senate agreed to a resolution that designated December 13, 2008, Wreaths Across America Day. Subsequent National Wreaths Across America Days have been designated on the second or third Saturday of December.



Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, constantly serves and honors veterans and fallen heroes. The installation serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

