Fort Gregg-Adams soldiers head home for the holidays

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Dec. 18, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers in basic training and Advanced Individual Training across the country are heading home for a well-deserved break during Holiday Block Leave.

    HBL, planned by the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, provides both trainees and cadre the chance to reconnect with their families and friends and recharge during the two-week holiday period before resuming training in the new year.

    Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, TRADOC stopped by the Richmond International Airport to wish a happy holiday to Soldiers as they headed home.

    “HBL departure is a large operation that is not possible without the efforts and leadership from our drill sergeants, cadre and command teams across TRADOC,” Brito explained.

    CIMT is responsible for the centralized planning, synchronization and management of HBL, and works closely with over 35 TRADOC schools and Centers of Excellence to ensure proper coordination and execution among the installations. Together, initial military training cadre discuss implementation guidance, review reporting requirements and resolve challenges in advance of executing HBL.

    Dozens of cadre were also in attendance to ensure a smooth and orderly transition as they handed off the trainees to their next destination, while Soldiers waiting to leave the airport were beaming with excitement as they looked forward to reuniting with their family and friends.

    Pvt. Mariah Harris, a trainee the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Gregg-Adams, shared what she is most looking forward to once she returns to her home state of Georgia.

    “I look forward to coming home for the holidays because I haven’t seen my family in over six months, so I am very excited to see them,” she stated excitedly.

    As they arrived at the airport, Soldiers were welcomed by local volunteers and were offered food after check-in. With a full heart and belly, Soldiers were ready to take flight.

    “We hope the more than 40,000 Soldiers traveling for Holiday Block Leave enjoy their break and return ready to continue their training and new careers in the Army,” Brito stated.

