NAVSEA's Force Improvement Office Visits SUPSHIPNN

Newport News, Va. – Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) had the pleasure of welcoming Ms. Sabrina Lemire, Director of the Force Improvement Office (FIO) under the Office of Warfighting Advantage. This visit marked Lemire’s inaugural trip to the Hampton Roads Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) commands, where she brought the vision of the FIO to the forefront, emphasizing NAVSEA's dedication to problem solving and process improvement. December 11, 2024.



NAVSEA is strongly committed to enhancing problem-solving strategies and sharing best practices across the Enterprise. Under Lemire’s leadership, the FIO ensures that all Regional Maintenance Centers, Warfare Centers, SUPSHIPs, public shipyards, and other subsets of NAVSEA are leveraging their collective experience to drive improvement. Lemire collaborates closely with the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Problem Solving and Process Improvement Director, James Mosier, to align efforts across the Navy and share these insights via the NAVSEA FIO Community of Practice on MS Teams, said Larry Miller, SUPSHIPNN, Process Improvement & Innovation Manager.



During her visit, Lemire met with SUPSHIPNN Commanding Officer Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Executive Director Mr. Todd Bockwoldt, and Command Master Chief Mike Avalone to discuss how the FIO can assist SUPSHIPNN in tackling local challenges. This meeting generated several promising ideas and laid the groundwork for a more structured support system focused on training and process improvement. This initiative aims to reshape the Rapid Improvement Event (RIE) process, remove barriers for stakeholder participation, and streamline problem-solving efforts.



Lemire’s tour included a walk-through of the Newport News Shipbuilding and the Submarine Modular Outfitting Facility, providing her with a first-hand look at submarine construction in various stages of assembly.



In addition to her visit, Lemire introduced SUPSHIPNN to "Making Waves," a monthly flyer produced by the FIO. This publication is designed to introduce or reinforce skills, techniques, and processes that facilitate effective problem solving.



The FIO is dedicated to teaching and sharing resources to empower the workforce with diverse problem-solving skillsets tailored to local strategies and approaches.

