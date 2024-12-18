Task Force 53 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Cherie...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Cherie Taylor, incoming commander of Task Force (TF) 53, left, relieves Capt. Christopher K. Brusca, outgoing commander of TF 53, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Manama, Bahrain -- U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 53 welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 19.



Capt. Cherie Taylor relieved Capt. Chris Brusca, who assumed command of TF 53 in August 2023.



The task force specializes in coordinating replenishment-at-sea efforts and delivers passengers, mail, cargo, ammunition, provisions and fuel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations via air, land and sea.



Rear Admiral, Lower Half Matthew J. Kawas, Deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, congratulated Capt. Brusca as he lived up to the Military Sealift Command’s mission.



“You were a steady presence in this highly crucial Task Force,” said Kawas. “Nothing happens without logistics. You ensured our forces made things happen. Thank you for forging a team that was a forceful provider. You were an incredible teammate to your fellow task force commanders and a naval fleet success. Well done.”



While commanding TF 53, Brusca oversaw 200 ordnance reloads and over 3.5 million tons of ordnance supporting 35 ships, including four carrier strike groups and independent deployers in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation. Additionally, the task force supported more than 30 million pounds of cargo, nearly 25,000 passengers and 4,000 aircraft movements across 27 countries.



Brusca praised the planning efforts of the men and women he served alongside.



“I like to play chess, and in the game of chess you have to think multiple moves ahead and in logistics that’s what we have to do,” said Brusca. “What I have learned in my time in command, is that we are playing on a board that sometimes not everyone is playing on. We have great moves planned out on this board and we are prepared for all kinds of moves that could get made against us by the opposite side.”



With his tour complete, Brusca will next report to the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Mid-South Region Consortium.



Taylor assumes command of TF 53 following a tour as deputy commander of TF 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.



"I accept the challenge and I’m excited to be a part of the TF 53 and MSC team," Taylor said. “I pledge my team and I will give 200% to the complex operation of providing logistics in 5th Fleet!”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.