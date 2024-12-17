5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conducted a three-day multinational training exercise with the Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) in Pápa, Hungary.

Pápa, Hungary - The U.S. Army’s 5th Quartermaster (QM) Theater Aerial Delivery Company (TADC), stationed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Deutschland, conducted a three-day multinational training exercise, from 12-14 November 2024, with the Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) in Pápa, Hungary. This critical training exercise enabled 12 NATO and partner nations to certify their Joint Airdrop Inspectors (JAIs), loadmasters, and Drop Zone Control/Safety Officers (DZCO/DZSOs) in preparation for global contingency missions.



The HAW was officially activated on 27 July 2009 as part of the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program, which purchased and operates three C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft that fly under the Hungarian flag. The HAW is currently commanded by U.S. Air Force Colonel Jason M. Mills. It is composed of up to 155 military personnel from the 12 participating nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United States. It is the world’s first and only multinational C-17 Globemaster III wing that provides military strategic airlift capabilities to NATO. SAC members request missions to meet their obligations to employ, deploy, and redeploy forces and equipment in support of national, UN, EU, NATO obligations, exercises, training, and humanitarian relief. The HAW is independent of any command by NATO, European Union, Partnership for Peace, United Nations, or any other organization that members of the HAW belong to or support in various missions.



The 5th QM is often a key component during the planning and sourcing face of operations as well as there was no process in place and minimal historical data for this exercise. undeterred, company leadership leveraged networking, professional relationships, and critical problem-solving skills to build the mission from the bottom up. In particular, the exercise would not have been an astounding success without 504th Brigade Signal Company providing NIPR connectivity and enabling lower TI communication and reach back, the 42nd Transportation Company moving heavy equipment and rolling stock over 2,000 miles round trip from Germany to Hungary , and the 86th Airlift Wing’s aerial transportation and equipment support.



5th QM TADC, in the 16th Special Troops Battalion (STB), primarily focuses on ensuring HAW, NATO, and partner nations are qualified on JAI, loadmaster, and DZCO/DZSO processes and procedures. While at the same time, C-17 Globemaster III pilots certify tasks required to maintain semi-annual, real-world contingency and aerial delivery proficiency. 5th QM TADC is the HAW’s critical certification partner. The HAW is reliant on the 5th QM TADC to provide qualified and experienced riggers, jumpmasters, and a wide range of equipment, to certify their Soldiers and pilots to effectively provide continuous real-world mission support within two theaters.



Although the 5th QM TADC supports Paratrooper Static Line (SL) and Military Free Fall (MFF) proficiency, the primary focus during TURUL Partners 2024 was to conduct aerial delivery operations. Over 90,000 lbs. of simulated CLV was airdropped during the exercise via two C-17 Globemaster IIIs. Six pilots and five loadmasters from different countries were able to certify by successfully delivering: one M1097A1 (HMMWV) via one 16ft Type V Platform, two 8ft platforms, and 18 containerized delivery systems carrying 2,900 simulated 155mm high explosive rounds. 5th QM TADC certified critical Mission Essential Tasks (METs), satisfying Headquarters, Department of the Army’s official required fundamental tasks, to be ready to deploy anywhere within the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM theaters.

During the exercise, SGT McKenzie Hulse, a 5QM rigger who recently PCS’d from Ft. Liberty, North Carolina, noted that “this exercise opened my eyes to understanding the bigger picture and how our small company interacts with so many different countries and how so many different Soldiers with various backgrounds and cultures can unite with shared an understanding of support to the EU, NATO, and UN.”



Within the past 6 months, the 5th QM TADC has airdropped over 600,000lbs of various classes of supply, including seven M1097A1s (HMMWV), over a span of 18 missions. The company will continue to support the HAW and our NATO and partner nations worldwide by ensuring aerial delivery and personnel readiness, fostering stronger bonds . In 2025, 5QM TADC will augment multiple joint and multinational units during Swift Response 25, the largest European airborne exercise, intended to demonstrate U.S. and Allied force projection and high readiness interoperability. The company will also continue to train and support partners across Europe and Africa.



A special thanks to Sergeant Major Mike “Zorba” Van den Berge, a Dutch military liaison, for supporting the 5th QM TADC with critical resources and guidance throughout this operation. Truly an example of how we accomplish our missions by, with, and through our Allies and Partners who help up set this theater and deter our adversaries.

