Drum and Bugle Corps hone leadership skills

The Drum and Bugle Corps earns its reputation as the “Flight of Sound” and the musical face of the Cadet Wing at the U.S. Air Force Academy. For three of the band’s cadet leaders, the Corps also represents a formative leadership experience.

“Our directors give us leeway in making decisions and let the cadets run the Corps,” Commander Cadet 1st Class Alex Woodward said. “We define leadership as influencing and directing people to accomplish the mission. A big part of a leader’s influence is trusting your subordinates. Give them a task and tell them, ‘I trust you to get this done.’ That makes them more likely to take ownership and accomplish the mission.”



Woodward, along with Vice Commander Cadet 1st Class Haley Boron and Drum Major Cadet 1st Class Hannah Harvey, forged concrete philosophies on the Academy Honor Code, character development and leadership. They expect the skills learned through their Drum and Bugle Corps experiences will serve them well as officers.



Dr. Michele Johnson, Center for Character and Leadership Development assistant professor praised the Drum and Bugle Corps leaders.



“There are so many amazing leadership opportunities for cadets during the 47 months they spend with us here at the Academy,” Johnson said. “Cadets can sharpen their skills in their squadrons, at the airfield, on the athletic fields and by getting involved in a wide range of clubs and teams.



“I love that these three cadets have strengthened their character and leadership skills through their experience as part of the Drum and Bugle Corps. Not only are they learning to be honorable in their personal actions, they are also lifting their fellow Drum and Bugle Corps members to their best possible selves, and elevating the team’s overall performance. I am proud of their growth — these diverse experiences help prepare them to be ready to lead in our U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force as soon as they graduate.”



When Harvey arrived at the Academy in the fall of 2021 from Arab, Alabama, she considered herself a follower. Her Drum and Bugle Corps leadership journey began in earnest when she was selected as assistant drum major, collaborating closely with the head drum major last year. Now, as a first-degree cadet, Harvey’s taken on the drum major leadership role. Every Corps leader’s key responsibility is to ensure that the cadets in their section uphold the Academy’s high standards.



“Everyone says there are always eyes on you, but it is especially true in our program,” Harvey said. “Within the program, we understand that we are always watched, so our character and what we do individually matters. As drum major, our Corps members rely on me to uphold the standards we and our institution believe in.”



Harvey notes that attention to detail matters. An example is upholding dress and appearance standards. As a leader, she sets the example and is a role model to other Corps members.



“I’ve always taken extreme pride in how I look in my uniform,” said Harvey “But since I’m the one who’s in front of our group, I’m always trying to make sure that I’m upholding everyone else to our standards.”



During his first three years in the Drum and Bugle Corps, Woodward observed positive qualities in its leadership but believed there was room for improving the culture within the club. When he became commander in 2024, he implemented a comprehensive feedback form to allow all members to have a voice. Members can submit anonymous feedback at any time. This increases transparency and ensures that members are treated with respect and dignity. The command staff meets regularly to address feedback and share decisions within a few days. The Drum and Bugle Corps leaders emphasize the importance of living honorably as a cadet and future officer.



“The Academy gives you the Honor Code so you can take it and personalize it into your daily life,” Woodward said. “It’s up to you to make sure you are doing the right thing even when no one is watching. To me, the most important aspects of the code are honesty and integrity. It’s crucial to own up to your mistakes as a leader and be transparent about how you solve issues, sometimes in front of everyone.”