Sharing Holiday Cheer: USAG Okinawa Connects with Local Community

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa volunteers brought the holiday spirit to Yomitan Village, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 19, 2024, with a special visit to a local daycare center.

    The day’s festivities began with Santa’s grand arrival in a fire truck, courtesy of USAG Okinawa’s Fire and Emergency Services. Children from the Takenoko and Pono-Pono daycare centers greeted Santa, posed for photos with him and the fire truck, and enjoyed sweet treats shared by his helpers.

    More than 100 children and teachers participated in the event, which was filled with laughter, questions for Santa, and plenty of holiday cheer.

    “In Japan, Christmas is seen as a joyful celebration and an opportunity to spend time with family and friends,” said Yumiko Uchima, USAG Okinawa Community Relations Specialist. “It’s heartwarming to see the children’s excitement and happiness during this special occasion.”

    The event underscored the value of community and shared traditions. It allowed the Army to share the spirit of Christmas while learning about how their host nation embraces the holiday season.

    “These events mean a lot because we get to share our traditions and learn about the local community’s celebrations,” said USAG Okinawa Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana Nixon. “It’s about the joy of bringing our two communities together.”

    Through shared smiles, laughter, and the joy of giving, the day served as a reminder of the season’s true meaning: unity, joy, and community.

