New Chief Nursing Officer Takes Helm at Defense Health Network Pacific Rim and Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Navy Capt. Karen Belcar has assumed the role of chief nursing officer for Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN Pacific Rim) and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), bringing 25 years of military nursing experience to oversee nursing operations across nine military treatment facilities and 10 commands throughout the western United States and Indo-Pacific region.



“The chief nursing officer is essential to our mission success for both the network and the region” said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, DHN Pacific Rim director and NMFP commander. “Capt. Belcar brings exceptional leadership experience and clinical expertise to this critical position. Her proven track record of fostering collaboration and driving positive change in nursing practice will be invaluable as we continue advancing health care delivery and operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.”



As the network chief nursing officer, Belcar, a native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves as a vital link between military treatment facilities (MTF) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). She is also responsible for supporting chief nursing officers at NMFP’s Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), which are co-located within the MTFs, and liaising with the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Office of the Navy Nurse Corps.



“I facilitate coordination, monitoring, and integration of activities at the network level, including partnerships and training requirements for the Total Nursing Force,” Belcar explained. “I also oversee the implementation of DHA policies and directives, nursing standards of care, and patient experience for beneficiaries served throughout the network.”



For Belcar, nursing isn't just a career—it's a family legacy that spans generations and connects her to a proud tradition of military service and health care excellence.



“My grandmother was a nurse midwife during World War II, and most of my aunts, cousins, and sister are nurses,” she said. “I guess it runs in my blood.”



Belcar's military career began with a Navy Reserve Officers' Training Corps nursing scholarship at Villanova University. What started as a four-year commitment has evolved into a quarter-century of dedicated service, during which she has held progressively challenging leadership positions that have shaped her inclusive and collaborative approach to health care leadership.



Beginning her career in medical-surgical nursing, Belcar went on to earn her master's degree from Point Loma Nazarene University as an adult/gerontology clinical nurse specialist. Her diverse experience includes leadership roles in both outpatient and inpatient clinical settings, serving as director for health care business at a medium-sized command, NMRTC Camp Pendleton which supports Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and most recently as chief nursing officer and director of nursing services at an overseas hospital and command, U.S. Naval Hospital and USNMRTC Sigonella, Sicily.



“My diverse duty stations have afforded me cultural competence and an inclusive approach to leadership,” Belcar said. “Learning from all my mentors and other experienced nurses has shaped my nursing career. I've been fortunate to be in positions where I can balance staff advocacy and organizational goals.”



As she steps into her new position, Belcar's priorities include understanding the current landscape of nursing operations across the network's MTFs and the readiness and training requirements for the regional commands and working with nursing officers to evaluate organizational strengths and areas for improvement.



“I want to work collaboratively with our nursing officers to monitor and analyze nurse-sensitive indicators and outcome measures,” she said. “This will help us improve and sustain nursing practices and optimize clinical care, efficiencies, and create a seamless patient experience.”



Describing herself as a transformational leader, Belcar emphasizes the importance of inspiring growth, innovation, and collaboration while tackling complex health care challenges. She believes in empowering nurse leaders through mentorship and cultivating a culture of autonomy, trust, and accountability.



Looking ahead, Belcar acknowledges both opportunities and challenges in her role. She sees opportunities in sharing policies across networks and empowering nurse leaders within the region to foster a culture of growth and resilience. However, she also recognizes the challenges of managing varying resource availability across facilities in different regions.



“My motivation to serve in this role is rooted in my passion for leadership, patient care excellence and supporting nursing teams,” she said. “I hope to be able to tackle complex health care challenges with strategic vision and create sustainable solutions.”



For those interested in military nursing careers, Belcar highlights the abundant opportunities for professional growth and development.



“The experience will be diverse, and opportunities for continuing education and certifications are plentiful, allowing for career growth,” she said. “You get the chance to see the world, experience different cultures, and broaden both your perspective and clinical expertise.”



Drawing on her family's nursing legacy and her own extensive military experience, Belcar stands ready to lead the network's and the region’s nursing enterprise into the future – fostering excellence in patient care for the DHA while ensuring the medical readiness of the Navy's nursing workforce.



ABOUT US



Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) is one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks of hospitals and clinics that deliver high-quality health care to the more than 362,000 TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries we are privileged to serve. The DHN-PR headquarters is located in San Diego, supporting military treatment facilities along the U.S. West Coast and overseas in Guam and Japan.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.