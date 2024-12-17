Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Comptroller (N8) 

Photo By Raquel Cloma | The Navy Region Hawaii Comptroller office poses for a group photo at the Navy Region...... read more read more Photo By Raquel Cloma | The Navy Region Hawaii Comptroller office poses for a group photo at the Navy Region Hawaii headquarters. N8 oversees budget execution, financial management, managerial accounting program analysis and performance measurement for Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pacific Missile Range Facility. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Region Comptroller oversees budget execution, financial management, managerial accounting program analysis and performance measurement for Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pacific Missile Range Facility.



The Comptroller (N8) is one of more than 30 N-codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



The Comptroller’s office is located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The office analyzes and evaluates financial data to implement solutions that enable the Command to meet its mission. N8 also ensures compliance with policies and regulations.



The Comptroller’s office is responsible for providing financial guidance and assistance to the region and headquarters staff. Responsibilities include ensuring the region operates within financial management guidance and providing resources to enable bases to support readiness.



“We are tasked with facilitating timely and appropriate execution of funds and safekeeping of government assets. The Fiscal Programs team in particular has a very hands-on role in achieving this end, overseeing the Command’s purchase card program, travel program, time and attendance administration, and property management. Our team provides programs and supervisors with the access, tools, and expertise needed to meet mission, to safeguard valuable property, and to ensure employees are paid on time and in the right amount,” explained Christopher Zwicker, supervisory financial management analyst.



CNRH’s Comptroller team includes 33 employees, all of whom are all financial management analysts.



For more information about the Comptroller program, visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Base-Support/Command-and-Staff/Resource-Business-Management/.