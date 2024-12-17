Naval Safety Command Visits Yokosuka Waterfront to Empower Sailors on Risk Communication



Members of the Naval Safety Command (NSC) visited the Yokosuka waterfront during the week of December 9, 2024, to engage with the Commander Task Force (CTF) 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 ships to discuss strategies for empowering Sailors to effectively communicate risk decisions up and down the chain of command to reduce Surface Force mishaps.



“We need to take a long look at the root cause for mishaps and see what we can do better,” said Capt. Scott Jones, Afloat Director, NCS. “If failures are occurring because of preconditions, supervisory influences, or latent organizational factors, we need to empower Sailors to voice their concerns and get ahead of this.”



During the visit, NSC representatives, including ETCS Brian McNally and FCCS Samantha Havens, met with Sailors aboard USS Howard (DDG 83), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Shoup (DDG 86), USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Open-forum sessions provided Sailors the opportunity to candidly discuss barriers to risk communication within the chain of command and brainstorm potential solutions.



These events focus on identifying and addressing the root causes of mishaps, such as preconditions (e.g., fatigue, stress, or haste), supervisory shortcomings (e.g., ineffective supervision or failure to enforce standards), and latent organizational factors (e.g., inadequate policies, excessive workloads, or insufficient training). By understanding these contributing factors, DESRON 15 and NSC aim to develop effective tools to build mitigation strategies to empower first line supervisors.



"We need to build and maintain a culture of open communication so that Sailors feel empowered to communicate risk up the chain of command," said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "I sense that Sailors feel pressure from operational demands but don't always feel empowered to speak up. We need to change this culture to ensure risks are communicated effectively."



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

