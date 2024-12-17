Huntsville Center hosts first M2S2 conference in over a decade

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – For the first time in 13 years, U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Environmental and Munitions Mandatory Center of Expertise, EM CX, organized and hosted the Military Munitions Support Services conference, Dec. 10-12 in the Bob Jones Auditorium, Redstone Arsenal.



The event brought together professionals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense, federal agencies, state regulators and private contractors to address military munitions response and environmental efforts.



The conference began with discussions led by key leaders in the munitions support services field including Brian Jordan, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense munitions program manager, Gunarti Coghlan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters DOD Environmental Programs branch chief, Nicole Toth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters M2S2 action officer and Michelle Lordemann, Huntsville Center Environmental and Munitions Mandatory Center of Expertise director.



The presentations provided critical updates and outlined initiatives aimed at improving safety, efficiency and collaboration across military munitions response activities.



“Our primary objective under M2S2 is to provide safe, quality and consistent military munitions support,” Toth said. “So, regardless of the stakeholder, their geographic location or the scope of the job, we are working hard to drive consistency in the level of support our military munitions design centers provide to address the needs of our customers.”



Throughout the three-day conference, attendees explored a wide range of topics and initiatives related to munitions response cleanup. Presenters shared lessons learned, while designating time for questions and answers, creating a collaborative environment for advancing technical expertise.



“This is currently one of the few events that provides an opportunity for collaboration, which is essential for ensuring consistent and efficient execution of our mission,” Lordemann said. “By working with DOD, federal land managers, regulators and contractors, we can better uphold the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship.”



Discussions focused on emerging trends, technological advancements and ways to improve coordination between federal and state regulators, land managers and contractors. With an array of experts in attendance, the conference underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling complex challenges within the field.



Conference participant and USACE South Atlantic Division Formerly Used Defense Sites program manager, Andrew Rebman, emphasized the benefit of alignment between policy and practice, stating, “A conference like this helps us gain a better understanding of all the innerworkings throughout the programs, while giving us the opportunity to hear senior leaders’ perspectives on policies.”



Military Munitions Support Services, M2S2, encompasses the full spectrum of work to address unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions, munitions constituents and chemical warfare material. These activities span a variety of initiatives, including the Military Munitions Response Program, MMRP, operational range sustainment and support for construction projects.



Safety remains a priority in all M2S2 efforts, which involve addressing military munitions across various programs and project activities. Through the M2S2 Community of Practice, USACE maintains a highly specialized workforce dedicated to managing and mitigating the unique challenges posed by military munitions in the environment.



“The objective of M2S2 is to ensure that munitions response activities are performed safely, consistently and efficiently,” Lordemann explained. “This approach helps us address diverse needs while maintaining a unified commitment to safety and excellence.”



Throughout the conference many discussions highlighted the importance of fostering strong partnerships among USACE, state and federal regulators, DOD leaders, federal land managers and contractors. The event provided a platform for exchanging knowledge and addressing pressing issues by bringing together stakeholders from across the munitions response community.



“We will continue advancing our M2S2 efforts by building off lessons learned, leveraging innovative technologies, increasing personnel and training opportunities at our military munitions design centers and actively engaging with the contracting community to ensure we are ready and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers,” Toth said.



As the event concluded, Lordemann highlighted the importance of a shared commitment to collaboration in military munitions support services among stakeholders within the DOD and the community.



“By fostering open dialogue and collaboration, the event continues to serve as a cornerstone for building stronger partnerships and advancing progress in this vital field,” Lordemann stated.

