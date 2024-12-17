DCSA Family Impacts Pennsylvania Community with Coaching, Cheering and the Game of Football

Courtesy Photo | The Larimore twins, Graham and Beck, hold the Moniteau Junior Warriors Junior Super...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Larimore twins, Graham and Beck, hold the Moniteau Junior Warriors Junior Super Bowl trophy. The football team's coach and league vice president - Andrew Larimore, a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) inventory manager - and his wife Brittney, DCSA program analyst, are pictured with their sons and twin daughters - Oaklyn, a Bantam co-ed league cheerleader, and Novah, a Bantam football player. see less | View Image Page

EAST BRADY, Pa. – Coach Andrew Larimore – surrounded by 31 football players celebrating their undefeated 2024 season and a hard-fought victory against the previous year’s champions – held up the Junior Superbowl trophy as hundreds of fans, relatives, coaches and players from both teams watched the scene swiftly unfold in this small Pennsylvania town.



“The Moniteau Junior Warriors won the Junior Super Bowl for the first time in over 12 years in a total nail-biting game,” said Larimore, a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) inventory manager supporting the Boyers, Pa., Logistics Management Office. “As the game went into overtime, our Warrior defense held the Braves scoreless before the offense punched in a touchdown to win the Super Bowl, 18-12.”



Every Moniteau player – including Larimore’s twin sons, Graham and Beck – received a mimic Super Bowl ring. Both teams received large trophies, reminiscent of an NFL Super Bowl trophy, after the Oct. 26 game, culminating the season.



In addition to the 11-year-old twin boys and following in their brothers’ footsteps are Larimore’s eight-year-old twin daughters who are engaged in the Bantam co-ed football league. Novah plays on the football team while her twin, Oaklyn, is among the team’s cheerleaders shouting motivational cheers from the sidelines.



“All age groups and cheer squads practice at the same location, which made it more manageable for us,” said Larimore who credits his wife Brittney, DCSA program analyst for the Federal Investigative Records Enterprise, with managing their work-life balance during an exciting football season with their eventful schedules, two sets of twins, and coaching responsibilities from July to the end of October.



“The Keystone holding all of this together is Brittney,” said Larimore. “A very key role in being a successful coach is having support. That is where my wife and DCSA has come into play. If I did not have the support of my DCSA supervisors – Stephanie Lawhead, Levi Womack and Armand Serry – I would not have the opportunity to be the coach that I have become. I’ve been with DCSA for three years and have nothing but positive, encouraging leadership since day one.”



In turn, Larimore’s leadership and commitment to the team and the community are making a long-lasting impact in the lives of the young players.



“Although we had a great season, there are so many more life lessons being taught besides the game of football,” Larimore recounted. “The players are learning self-discipline, work ethic, accountability and sportsmanship. If there was any negative chatter, it was addressed and the team paid for it together. They learned the success that comes from hard work and how to work through disappointment and coming from behind.”



Larimore – who played defensive end on a high school football team that won three district championships – reflected on the 2024 season with its four-day a week practices and weekend games. The coach also contemplated on what he considers the most important aspects and influence that he, along with his fellow coaches, are making on young lives.



“I enjoy coaching these young men and strive for them to have discipline and instruction in the most professional way I can coach them,” said Larimore, who serves as the Moniteau Youth Football and Cheer vice president. “If we build from that at the youngest level, then we will be more and more successful at the game of football each year moving forward.”



In addition to impacting the players’ football attitude, skills, teamwork, camaraderie and life lessons – the Moniteau Warriors coaching staff is known to set an example by impacting each other in positive ways.



“It’s a great thing to be a part of and to create a positive image for these young men to look up to,” said Larimore. “We have the young coach, good cop-bad cop coaches, the older coach and the quiet one. All joking aside, we mesh very well. Our small community here in Western Pennsylvania is ultra supportive of our youth program, and most have in some way or another, a child involved, past or present, in our football program. We have an amazing cheer program that potentially gets the whole family involved.”



Andrew, Brittney and the twins are joining the team’s coaches, players and families to take a well-deserved break, but they are already looking forward to the 2025 football season. So is the community at-large.



“The community engagement involved with coaching a football team speaks for itself,” said Larimore. “We are a small community and have always had ample support in all areas from fundraising, sponsors and getting involved on game day to include working the chains on the field and helping with concession stand. It was nice to see the coverage in our local newspaper about the team going undefeated in the regular season and sealing the season by winning the league’s Superbowl.”