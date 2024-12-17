Media attends rehearsal of concept drill for upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON–As the nation prepares for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) gathered at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia for a critical rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill, showcasing the planning and coordination to ensure a successful and secure inauguration, Dec. 18, 2024.



This event, which was open to media outlets, provided an inside look into the strategies and logistics behind one of the nation’s most important ceremonies.



The ROC drill included a dynamic presentation of the National Capital Region (NCR) and the parade route, with a massive, detailed map projection for easy observation. The visual representation was designed to familiarize everyone involved – from security personnel to media representatives – with the plan to safeguard and smoothly execute the inauguration.



“Just like any military operation across the services, we have to synchronize our assets,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, senior enlisted leader of JTF-NCR/USAMDW. “We do this with a rehearsal of concept drill, which allows us to walk through the steps and analyze the planning and execution for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.”



The event featured an engagement with media outlets, during which reporters had the opportunity to ask questions, gaining insight into the numerous aspects that contribute to a safe and seamless transition of power.



“There will be 12,000 people participating in this parade, about 5,000 are military, and the rest are civilian organizations,” said Maj. Gen. Trevor Brendkamp, Commanding General of JTF-NCR/USAMDW. “All of which will be cleared by the secret service and staged into their respective areas, a huge undertaking that we coordinate and break down.”



The JTF, which coordinates resources from multiple military branches, federal agencies and local law enforcement, faces the responsibility of securing the inauguration, ensuring smooth logistics and maintaining public safety.



In previous years, these efforts were critical in managing large crowds, potential threats and maintaining the dignity of the event. For the upcoming inauguration, this year’s ROC drill was a comprehensive review of roles, responsibilities and procedures for different situations.



“The planning process is not done in isolation,” Brendankamp explained. “We work hand in hand with our armed services, law enforcement, emergency services, and other federal agencies. Our partnership with the media also plays a crucial role in keeping the public informed and aware of the procedures for ensuring safety during the event.”



Throughout the exercise, the JTF-NCR highlighted its commitment to adaptability. While the parade route, security measures and key infrastructure plans are set, the ability to respond to unexpected scenarios is vital. This transparency reinforced JTF-NCR’s commitment to public awareness and effective communication.

