Joint Task Force-North Carolina Commander Honored for Leadership During Helene Response

Raleigh, N.C.- Todd Brown, Operations Chief with the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management, and Lt. Col. David Walliser, the western branch manager at the end of Helene recovery operations, presented Brig. Gen. Wes Morrison, Commander of Joint Task Force-North Carolina, with a North Carolina flag on December 3, 2024.



The flag, which flew over the Regional Coordination Center – West following Helene’s devastating impact, symbolizes the critical role played by the NCNG in the recovery efforts. Brown provided remarks about the role that the NCNG played in the recovery efforts throughout the western part of the state. One constant theme he noticed throughout the operation was that the Soldiers and Airmen were putting others before self.



“I am proud to represent the western region and the operation section team and presenting this flag to the men and women, the Soldiers and Airmen of the North Carolina National Guard,” said Brown.



Helene was one of the most destructive tropical systems in North Carolina’s history and left a profound mark on North Carolina. The storm displaced thousands and left over a million residents without power. In response, JTF-NC deployed more than 6,200 Soldiers and Airmen over 58 days, along with units from 15 states and federal agencies, to lead rescue operations and deliver essential aid.



The efforts of JTF-NC were monumental. The task force rescued over 865 people and distributed more than 22,000 tons of critical supplies. Air and ground missions ensured that isolated communities received food, water and medical supplies. Over 1,600 obstacles were cleared throughout the region and numerous roadways, bridges, and culverts were repaired.



“Todd talked a lot about the sacrifices, and I have talked a lot about the statistics, but this flag represents the relationships that we have, not only with the citizens of western North Carolina that we serve, but with Emergency Management partners,” said Morrison.



This ceremony underscored the commitment and leadership displayed by Brig. Gen. Morrison and his team, along with state emergency partners, in one of the state’s most challenging natural disasters. The flag serves as a testament to the dedication and the unwavering spirit of the NCNG in times of crisis.



“This flag will go on to our new NCNG Museum. I expect us to have a great exhibit there on our state active duty responses over the years and this flag will be on display there for all folks to see,” said Morrison. “Especially all those who served under JTF-NC.”

