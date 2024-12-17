Aviation and Missile Command 2024 Year in Review

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and AMC Acting Commander Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and AMC Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (far left) hosted a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command July 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command leadership from Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor to Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - 2024 was a year of critical change with key senior leadership changes. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson assumed command of AMCOM from Maj. Gen. Thomas O’Connor in July. AMCOM also welcomed a new senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, and a new chief of staff, Col. John Morris III.



AMCOM held a ceremony Jan. 9 to recognize individuals who worked collaboratively to improve Soldiers’ lives through projects utilizing value engineering or funded through the Army Working Capital Fund investment program. The Redstone Value Engineering program produced savings of $217M in fiscal year 2023. Eighty-four value engineering projects and five AWCF investment projects were completed.



United States Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA) brought together the site managers from each support activity for training, agency updates and networking, May 14-16 on Redstone Arsenal, with 39 site managers in attendance. Calibration is one of the most unseen yet important Army missions. USATA is a global organization with 42 support activity sites located in 22 states, seven countries and three continents, headquartered on Redstone Arsenal. It ensures Army weapons systems operate safely and properly through routine calibration.



AMCOM officially stood up the Business Transformation Office in June, which absorbed the Data Analytics Center and expanded the mission to include knowledge management and innovation to become more effective and efficient in a rapidly changing environment. The BTO Director Lisa Hirschler expounded that the change better represents the office’s evolving responsibilities and AMCOM’s overall digital transformation goals. BTO is building a foundation that will allow AMCOM to lead in Army readiness and innovation with the change driven by the need to eliminate outdated processes, reduce redundancies, and better align with DOD goals that prioritize artificial intelligence and machine learning.



AMCOM Logistics Assistance Representative (LAR) Chris Lanik was named the 2023 Robertson J. Short LAR of the Year in June, an award created in 1985 by the Army Materiel Command to recognize excellence in the field. Lanik is an Army veteran who joined the LAR program in 2019. As a LAR, he supports helicopter repair and maintenance for units across nine states, providing technical expertise and training to ensure safe and efficient operations and he says safety is his top priority.



AMCOM welcomed leaders from throughout the Army aviation enterprise to its annual AMCOM Aviation 101, Oct. 23-24 on Redstone Arsenal. The interactive event provided commanders, command sergeants major, senior warrant officers and senior noncommissioned officers with information, resources and points of contact to help them sustain their fleet. AMCOM Deputy to the Commanding General Don Nitti said it was also an opportunity for AMCOM to gather feedback from the attendees to improve support and solve problems.



AMCOM also welcomed leaders from throughout the Army air defense enterprise to its annual AMCOM Missiles 101 event Nov. 5-6 on Redstone Arsenal. The annual workshop provided officers, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers with information, resources and points of contact to help them sustain their fleet. Partners from several allied nations, including Germany, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Greece, Romania, Poland and Japan, were also in attendance. Robinson welcomed the attendees and encouraged them to network and share information.



Robinson approved strategic priorities in November focusing on People, Maintenance and Sustainment Readiness, Modernization and Digital/Process Transformation. She also aligned critical mission areas in support of AMC’s Delivering Ready Combat Formations goals. AMCOM critical mission areas are Leader and Workforce Development, Airworthiness/ Safety Materiel Release, Supply Availability, Maintenance Support and Competencies, Modernization Integration, Organic Industrial Base Modernization, Regional Sustainment/ Depot Field Teams, Advanced Manufacturing, Process Transformation and Data Analytics.