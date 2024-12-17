Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One last run before Victory Block Leave

    12.18.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    ‘Tis the season for friends, family, and of course, the Fort Jackson holiday post run.

    “What a great morning it is to be out on an esprit de corps run,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander.

    Soldiers from across the installation formed up and participated in the time-honored tradition. As each unit crossed the finish line to the music of the 282d Army Band, a round was fired by the Fort Jackson salute battery.
    The holiday traditions continue later this week as trainees and cadre begin their leave for the holidays, giving them a chance to recharge and reconnect with friends and Family.

    “Victory Block Leave is coming up and you have a chance to go home … and visit with Family and friends,” Hood said to Soldiers gathered to go on the post run.

    The 282d Army Band is holding a holiday concert “A Midlands Carol: A Soldier’s Story” at the Koger Center for the Arts, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. No tickets required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

