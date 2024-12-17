METC Granted Reaccreditation Status

Photo By Lisa Braun | Mr. Robert Stockton, Council on Occupational Education Evaluation Team leader, with...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Braun | Mr. Robert Stockton, Council on Occupational Education Evaluation Team leader, with Medical Education and Training Campus Standards and Evaluation leadership team: Lt. Col. Adrienne Fields, Dr. Suzan Bowman, MSgt. Fabien Neeley, and MSgt. Rita Scott following the COE evaluation site visit out brief on August 7, 2024. see less | View Image Page

The Medical Education and Training Campus was granted reaffirmation of its nationally recognized institutional accreditation status effective December 12, following more than a year of intensive preparation that culminated in an on-site campus assessment that took place Aug. 6-7.



Accreditation is a status granted to an educational institution or program that has been found to meet or exceed stated criteria of educational quality and student achievement. It assures quality and assists in improvement if needed.



The Council on Occupational Education (COE), a national institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, awarded METC with the maximum accreditation period of six years.



“This is an amazing achievement and a testament to the dedication of everyone at METC,” stated Col. David Walmsley, METC’s commandant.



COE accreditation is granted to qualifying institutions following an arduous reaffirmation process to ensure that academic institutions, including METC, are abiding by all standards for national accreditation.



METC has been through the process three times since opening its doors in 2010, successfully maximizing its accreditation status each time.



Leading up to the most recent COE on-site assessment, the METC standards and evaluation division headed an organizational-wide self-study effort. The self-study is a process to examine METC’s qualifications for accreditation through a comprehensive, internal evaluation conducted by METC staff in accordance with COE guidelines. It also provides an opportunity to make improvements or corrections where needed.



The self-study involved several teams of METC personnel engaged in eighteen months of research, meetings, and taskers. The final self-study report was provided to the COE evaluators and scrutinized prior to the site visit.



The COE evaluators reviewed the METC self-study and strategic plan and toured 10 of 49 training courses to examine compliance with COE’s 30 conditions of accreditation and 343 standard criteria. While touring the programs, the evaluators inspected the facilities and interviewed department chairs, course directors, instructional system specialists, faculty, and students.



During the out brief with METC leadership following COE’s two-day site assessment, the evaluation team shared that METC was found to meet all conditions of accreditation with no findings or recommendations for improvement.



The official notice of reaffirmation was announced following the conclusion of the COE Commission’s review of METC’s self-study report, team report, institutional response report, and other supporting documents for the reaffirmation of accreditation in December, culminating in METC’s reaccreditation status.



“The assessors provided multiple accolades regarding the professionalism of all the staff and students,” shared Col. Walmsley. “Thanks to the great teamwork, METC has demonstrated that we continue to provide world class enlisted medical training to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.”