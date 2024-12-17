Security forces refine battle skills during annual training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron complete range card and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron complete range card and sector sketch training during an annual training event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2024. During the training, Airmen teamed up to create sector sketches detailing distances between their defensive fighting position and various objects in order to identify their weapon systems’ maximum effective range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC – Airmen across the 4th Security Forces Squadron enhanced their combat readiness capabilities in close quarter battle (CQB), range card, and sector sketches during an annual training event here throughout December 2024.



Defenders are expected to work as a team to demonstrate their ability to follow the three basic rules of CQB which includes surprise, speed, and violence of action to gain entry into a room, clear their corners, run their walls and sectors, and communicate.



“What I expect to see from them is that they’re moving at a speed where they actually are doing all five of those things,” said Staff Sgt. Larson, 4th SFS instructor and evaluator. “A lot of Airmen try to get ahead of themselves and go too fast. If you do all five of those things at a slow, methodical pace it’s going to be fast.”



During the range portion of the training, participants split into teams with newer Airmen leading efforts to annotate the distance of objects from their defensive fighting positions (DFP).



“The range card is something you are going to set up if you’re in a tower or a DFP,” said Larson. “They’re creating a sector sketch of the area they are responsible for with the weapon system they have, the maximum effective range of that, and the different types of objects you may have. If you have dead space, if you have a vehicle, woodline or hill, anything like that.”



The training serves as an opportunity for security forces to fine tune law enforcement skills, and fulfill readiness and certification requirements to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform all aspects of their mission.



“I hope everyone can walk away from this training with a better understanding of CQB,” said Larson. “I’m hoping they can refine those skills. We’re just trying to make them the best that they can be.”



For some Airmen, this training helps build confidence in their ability to respond to real-world scenarios stateside such as an active shooter event, and if needed, downrange in a combat environment.



“The training today was very informative,” said Senior Airman Datorria McNeal, 4th SFS emergency control center desk sergeant. “I hope we are able to gain knowledge to pass down to our wingmen and win against future threats.”



Larson said he’s seen his mentorship as an instructor and evaluator have a positive impact on the Airmen he teaches.



“The most rewarding thing is getting those folks who come up to me afterwards saying ‘hey sergeant Larson can I come out here and train again one-on-one?’,” said Larson. “I think that’s awesome. I also like to see when Airmen are debating on tactics. That shows that they care.”



Annual training like this helps ensure 4th Fighter Wing defenders are ready to respond to potential threats to the base and if needed, project combat and security capabilities downrange in a deployed area of responsibility.