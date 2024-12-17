Fort Buchanan improves its infrastructure

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—At an approximate cost of $1 million, the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is currently repaving and improving road drainage areas across the installation.



"We have paving projects in three different locations in Fort Buchanan, covering the Banco Popular, Library areas, and Constitution Ave. Some of these areas required repairs or improvements, and we will do it according to Army Installation standards, "said Jonathan Roman Salas, Business Operations and Integration Division Chief at DPW.



For Roman, fixing the installation's roads is about safety.



"If there are holes, cracks, or water in the area, accidents can occur that will likely affect community members. But with this project, we will maintain the safety of our visitors, military members, and families, "added Roman.



With this project, DPW demonstrates its commitment to maintaining Fort Buchanan's infrastructure and reflects the organization's dedication to the community's well-being by making Fort Buchanan a better place to live and work.



"By approximately the third or fourth quarter (of fiscal year 2025), other phases of the project will be carried out," said Roman.



Fort Buchanan's DPW mission is to maintain, repair, and improve the installation's infrastructure and environment, including buildings, structures, ground, and roads.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

