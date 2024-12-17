Naval Medical Center San Diego Launches Android Version of Mobile App

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO - Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) announced the launch of the Android...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO - Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) announced the launch of the Android version of its mobile application on Dec. 13, 2024, expanding accessibility for service members, veterans, and their families. This initiative bridges warfighter readiness with superior customer service by providing a streamlined digital tool for managing healthcare on the go. In this graphic, Lt. j.g. Victor Kpeyibor, showcases NMCSD's mobile app. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) announced the launch of the Android version of its mobile application on Dec. 13, 2024, expanding accessibility for service members, veterans, and their families. This initiative bridges warfighter readiness with superior customer service by providing a streamlined digital tool for managing healthcare on the go.



The NMCSD app offers users convenient access to features such as appointment scheduling (MHS GENESIS), prescription refill requests, directions to the facility, and information on available services. Originally available only on iOS, the addition of an Android platform ensures the app’s utility reaches a broader audience.



“NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class healthcare while meeting the demands of a technologically connected world,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. “This mobile app is another step in ensuring our patients receive exceptional care, whether at home or in preparation for deployment.”



In addition to offering a real-time experience, the app supports operational readiness by enabling service members to manage their medical needs efficiently. This ensures they remain mission-ready, reducing disruptions to training and operational schedules.



“This app aligns with our need to provide superior customer service while fostering readiness,” Adriano added. “It demonstrates how innovation can directly enhance the lives of our patients and support the operational needs of the Navy.”



With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, the NMCSD mobile app exemplifies how modern technology can transform healthcare delivery in the military, creating a seamless experience for patients and staff alike.

The NMCSD mobile app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, both for free.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!