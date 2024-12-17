NUWC Division Newport’s 2024 Toys for Tots drive nets impressive donations

Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere (fourth from right) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (third from right) are joined by the many volunteers who assisted in a collection of the donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve 2024 Toys for Tots program on Dec. 13, 2024. Among the volunteers were Emily Kearns (from left), Mike Geremia, Jack O’Toole, Tara Moll, David Loiselle, Erica Felins, Erin Oliveira, Natasha Dickenson, Ryan McLarney, Luke Fairbanks, Todd Cabral and Tammy Condry. Nearly 1,000 items were collected and transported to U.S. Marine Corps Reserve headquarters in Cranston, Rhode Island, in support of the drive. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Natasha Dickenson, a Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport marine scientist, returned from a work-related trip in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, but she wasn’t about to miss one of her favorite days of the year at the command. Dickenson was up bright and early, as a Toys for Tots drive organizer, to help pack the dolls, the board games and other donations as part of Division Newport’s sixth annual toy drive with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.



Across the warfare center, a total of 979 gifts were collected this year for children ages newborn to 12 years old and delivered to the local headquarters in Cranston, Rhode Island.



While the number of toys collected this year was down from the 1,189 donated in 2023, Dickenson said that this year featured “quality over quantity.” She noted seeing an American Girl doll, a Nintendo Switch game console and at least three bicycles. “There were some big things in there,” she said.



For the past three years, Dickenson has headed this effort alongside Erin Oliveira, a colleague in Division Newport’s Environmental Branch in the Corporate Operations Department, though they’ve had plenty of assistance from volunteers across the many branches and divisions in the organization.



“People across the base will email us asking how they can get involved,” Oliveira said. “I’ve met new folks doing this that I would not necessarily meet.”



One of the volunteers, Emily Massed, also from the Environmental Branch, said she enjoys lending a hand because “it’s just a great cause to help out kids this time of the year.”



The Toys for Tots organization was established in 1948 by Marine Corps Reservist Maj. Bill Henricks and his wife Diane. In 2023, the local branch, which serves all of Rhode Island, collected 179,860 items to support 28,629 children.



“NUWC Division Newport is proud to do its part to ensure children across the state of Rhode Island can enjoy the holiday season,” Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings said.



Hennings met with the volunteers on Dec. 13 and thanked them as they packed up the truck headed to Cranston.



For Oliveira, there is a level of personal satisfaction in participating in the Toys for Tots program.



“I get choked up talking about it,” she said. “I explained to my 5-year-old daughter that not all kids get what they want for Christmas, so it’s a really cool thing to see kids getting bikes and other cool stuff.”



Collection boxes were placed in 25 buildings on Nov. 12, and over the past month they were filled with items. Dickenson said she’s always impressed by the number of toys that are donated by members of the workforce.



“They don’t do this for any sort of recognition,” she said. “There’s just a box in a hallway, and nobody is seeing them put a toy in there. They’re not waiting for anyone to high-five them. They’re just doing this on their own to feel good, and then we have these overflowing boxes.”



The gift that caught Oliveira’s eye was a pair of rollerblades, a helmet and elbow pads. Massed said she liked a scooter featuring the cartoon character Bluey, and Dickenson pointed out a large Squishmallow plush toy.



“There were also a bunch of science kits, maybe because of the field of work we’re in,” Oliveira said.



In addition to Oliveira, Dickenson and Massed, other employees who volunteered their time include Tara Moll, Erica Felins, Stacie Paquette, David Loiselle, Laura Sparks, Jes Greene, Katie Scannell, Paul Furtado ,Todd Cabral, Liv Servant, Kian Dowling, Mike Geremia, Mike Bobroff, and support contractors, Tammy Condry, Jack O’Toole, Julie Seekell and Jasmine Tammaro, Mackenzie Grider, Ryan McLarney Luke Fairbanks, Zach Gunn, James Reilly, Joe Markman, and Naval Station Newport employees Ryan Spero and Chris Bourassa.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



