Senior Army civilian retires after 45 years

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — In a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Dan Bradford, a dedicated public servant with over 44 years of service, retired from the U.S. Army.



Friends, family and colleagues gathered to honor Bradford's remarkable career. Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general of the Army Materiel Command, praised Bradford's exceptional leadership and technical expertise.



"Dan's contributions to the Army have been immeasurable,” he said. “He has been a driving force behind many of our modernization efforts, and his dedication to the Army and its people is inspiring."



Bradford, who served as Army Materiel Command’s chief information officer, received the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal for his exceptional service.



"I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to serve this great nation for over 44 years,” Bradford said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am grateful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues."



The ceremony was a celebration of Bradford's life's work, with testimonials from colleagues and friends who spoke to his character, integrity and commitment to public service. Bradford's wife, Marissa, was also recognized for her support and sacrifices throughout his career.



As Bradford looked back on his career, he noted the importance of faith, family, and friends.



"Dan's faith is an inspiration to us all,” Mohan said. “He is a man of strong character and conviction, and his dedication to his faith is evident in everything he does."



As he begins this new chapter in his life, Bradford looks back fondly.



"I am excited to spend more time with my family and friends, and to pursue my passions,” he said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this great nation, and I am proud of what we have accomplished."



"Dan's legacy will be remembered for years to come,” Mohan said. “He has left an indelible mark on the Army, and his contributions will continue to inspire and motivate us. We will miss him, but we are also excited to see what the future holds for him."



As Bradford walked out of the ceremony, he was met with a standing ovation and applause from the crowd. It was a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to serving his country and his fellow citizens. With his retirement, Bradford leaves behind a legacy of service, integrity and commitment to the values that have guided him throughout his career.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2024 Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:27 Story ID: 487801 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Army civilian retires after 45 years, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.