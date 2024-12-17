National Guard Bureau Celebrates 388th Birthday with Annual Fun Run & Ruck at Fort McNair



By Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker, Army National Guard



WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Guard Soldiers and community members gathered at Fort Lesley J. McNair on Dec. 13, 2024, to celebrate the National Guard’s 388th birthday with their annual National Guard Bureau Fun Run & Ruck.



The event, hosted by Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, 23rd director of the Army National Guard, brought together participants of all ages and fitness levels for a morning of camaraderie and physical fitness.



"This event symbolizes the spirit and enduring commitment of the National Guard," said Stubbs. "It's a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a family and celebrate our long and storied history of supporting our states and defending our nation.”



The National Guard Bureau Fun Run and Ruck March, one of many such observances held annually throughout the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, has become an annual tradition offering a unique way of commemorating the federally recognized founding of the National Guard on Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony’s East Regiment militia first mustered in Salem, Massachusetts.



The newly selected 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian. Kendrick noted the long history of the National Guard and its extraordinary contributions to the nation.



“We were there before the United States was the United States,” said Kendrick. “From Lexington and Concord to the surrender of Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown, and for nearly every war and modern national disaster since, the National Guard has been there. The Guard is Always Ready, Always There!”



As the participants crossed the finish line, they were greeted with cheers from the road guards, and a sense of accomplishment, embodying the unity and spirit of the National Guard community.



One Soldier, Army Master Sgt. Kimberly Salmon shared her enthusiasm for the event.



"It's great to see everyone out here, enjoying themselves and celebrating our heritage,” said Salmon. “The fun run is a great way to honor our past while looking forward to the future,”.



The 9th Command Chief Warrant officer of the Army National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Bryan Searcy echoed Salmon’s sentiments.



“Today we are celebrating the 388th Birthday of the National Guard,” said Searcy. “We just did a great run with the National Guard, and I am grateful for everyone who showed up. This is one of the best organizations I’ve ever served in, in my life.”

