Army CID Teams Up with Law Enforcement Partners for Army-Navy Game

LANDOVER, Md. – Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division provided personnel and resources as part of a collaborative multi-agency law enforcement partnership effort for the 125th Army-Navy game taking place at Northwest Field in the Washington, DC area.



Army CID worked alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), Prince George’s County Police Department, FBI, U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) and agencies across the Washington, D.C. area for detailed planning and coordination leading up to and during the Army—Navy game on December 14, 2024.



CID provided executive protection for Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George as part of its daily mission providing protection for key military leaders and other high-risk personnel.



“Meticulous planning with law enforcement partners begins well in advance and it takes a great deal of coordination and preparation behind-the scenes to support the Army-Navy game and the events leading up to it,” said Special Agent in Charge Jacob Cameron, of Army CID’s Washington Field Office. “Dedicated CID Special Agents work seamlessly with local, state, and federal partners day in and day out to stay ahead of the threat and maintain the operational readiness of the Army.”



During Army-Navy game weekend, CID conducted proactive patrols and interacted with military personnel to raise awareness about local criminal threats.



CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities. Army CID encourages individuals to Submit a Tip and anonymously report crime or suspicious activity via CID.army.mil/tips

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 12.18.2024