314th CSSB Holds Annual Holiday Party

On December 7, 2024, the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) hosted its highly anticipated Annual Holiday Party at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada. The event brought together soldiers, their families, and friends for a day of holiday cheer, reflection, and celebration.



The day kicked off with a festive brunch, where soldiers and their families enjoyed delicious food and quality time together. Highlights of the event included photos with Santa, an arts and crafts station for holiday decorations, and a raffle with exciting prizes for all attendees. The cheerful atmosphere set the tone for a memorable celebration, allowing everyone to take a well-deserved break and enjoy each other's company.



A special moment during the event was the attendance of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Berdis, the Senior Maintenance Warrant Officer for the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. Chief Warrant Officer Berdis presented the 2023 U.S. Army Maintenance Award of Excellence to Sgt. Carter and Sgt. Casas, two outstanding soldiers recognized for their exceptional contributions to the 314th CSSB’s mission and maintenance operations. Their hard work and dedication were celebrated as key elements that ensure the unit’s readiness.



The Annual Holiday Party is a cherished tradition for the 314th CSSB, providing an opportunity to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and strengthen bonds within the unit. It was also a time to honor the sacrifices made by both service members and their families, reflecting the strong sense of community, teamwork, and commitment that defines the 314th.



As the 314th CSSB looks ahead to 2024, the holiday party served as the perfect way to close out a successful year, recharge, and build excitement for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The unit remains ready to continue serving with pride, excellence, and dedication.



Happy holidays from the 314th CSSB! Here's to another year of camaraderie, hard work, and continued success!

