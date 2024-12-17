USACE Occupational Health Nurse certifies employees on life-saving procedures

Photo By Emily Klinkenborg | Diane Barbour (right), the Occupational Health Nurse for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Emily Klinkenborg | Diane Barbour (right), the Occupational Health Nurse for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, teaches employees from the Hazardous, Toxic and Radioactive Waste Branch how to perform rescue breaths during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation course in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2024. All 15 employees left the classroom trained in first aid, CPR, and AED, and are now prepared to respond to medical emergencies. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Diane Barbour, the Occupational Health Nurse for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, conducted life-saving training for the Hazardous, Toxic and Radioactive Waste Branch of the Engineering Division in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2024.



Fifteen personnel became certified in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and the use of automated external defibrillator devices. The certification course, which is valid for two years, served as refresher training for some employees and initial training for others.



“These employees often work in groups and operate in remote locations,” said Barbour. “It’s important that they have the information and techniques needed to save someone’s life if they find themselves in such a scenario.”



Workplace safety is a cornerstone of any successful organization, and preparing employees for medical emergencies is a critical aspect of ensuring a safe and productive environment.



Barbour has worked at the District for more than six years and takes an active role in equipping employees with some of the tools they need to be successful. As an occupational health nurse, she promotes health and safety within the workplace and ensures any training conducted is both practical and engaging.



The training session began in a classroom setting, emphasizing the importance of a timely and effective response during emergencies, then shifted to a hands-on portion.



Barbour taught the attendees the proper technique for performing high-quality chest compressions and rescue breaths, then observed as participants administered the correct depth and rhythm of compressions on mannequins.



During the AED portion, participants were guided through the steps of turning on the device, applying pads, and following the machine’s prompts. Barbour made sure the class used clear communication and practiced safe use.



These training sessions foster a culture of care and responsibility. Barbour emphasized the importance of knowing your teammates and being privy to any allergies someone might have. Her hope is the employees become more aware of their role in ensuring workplace safety and feel confident and empowered to act decisively in critical situations.



“They could be the life saver on the phone with emergency services, so it’s important to have that next layer of information,” said Barbour.



All 15 employees left the classroom trained in first aid, CPR, and AED, and are now prepared to respond to medical emergencies. This training provides management with a tangible investment in workforce safety if an emergency ever arises.



“In a world where every second counts, immediate intervention significantly increases survival rates,” said Barbour. “They have the tools now, but we just hope they never have to use them.”