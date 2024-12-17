USNCC Releases Academic Year 2023-24 Annual Report

Courtesy Photo | 241216-N-N0979-1002 QUANTICO, Va. The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) releases...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241216-N-N0979-1002 QUANTICO, Va. The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) releases its “United States Naval Community College State of the College AY 23-24 Annual Report 30 NOV 2024”, outlining outcomes and achievements that occurred from September 2023 to July 2024. The report illustrates the progress that USNCC has made toward its mission to enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting advantage of the naval services, through naval-relevant degrees and lifelong learning for active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. For more information about the USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy graphic) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) has released its "United States Naval Community College State of the College AY 23-24 Annual Report 30 NOV 2024", outlining outcomes and achievements that occurred from September 2023 to July 2024.



The report illustrates the progress that USNCC has made toward its mission to enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting advantage of the Naval services, through naval-relevant degrees and lifelong learning for active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.



USNCC President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D., noted “we are excited to release this year’s report as it supports our commitment to transparency with our students, partner institutions, the naval services, and other stakeholders as we continue to grow the USNCC.”



The USNCC AY 2023-2024 report details these key achievements, including:



• Offering 100% virtual, flexible, and naval-relevant programs to a globally deployed student body of 4,600+ service members consisting of 84% Sailors, 11% Marines, and 5% Coast Guardsmen, reflecting USNCC’s commitment to making education accessible across the nation’s maritime services.

• Achieving significant program outcomes including a 95% course passing rate, an annual retention rate of 61%, and a student satisfaction score of 90%.

• Awarding a combined total of 15,000 transfer credits, enabling students to accelerate their educational and career goals.

• Enabling 92 students to fully complete an academic program and earn a credential, including 80 USNCC Naval Studies Certificates and the inaugural cohort of 12 associate degrees granted by our partners.

• Expanding available programs to a total of 15 associate degrees and 18 certificates from 11 associate degrees and two certificate programs--all designed to provide clear pathways to advanced degrees.



The outcomes, accomplishments, and ongoing improvements highlighted in the USNCC AY 2023-2024 Annual Report reflects USNCC’s dedication to enhancing the nation’s operational strength and the readiness of U.S. warfighters through higher education for enlisted personnel. During this period, USNCC continued its work toward Initial Operational Capability while simultaneously working on its accreditation. USNCC received notification on November 21, 2024, of its designation as a Candidate for Accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.



The mission remains focused on equipping the tri-service naval force with the skills, knowledge, values, and lifelong learning required to navigate the complexities of the maritime domain and achieve sustained career success. These continuous improvement efforts are propelling USNCC forward, laying a foundation for boundless opportunities for both individual service members and the naval force as a whole.



The full report and press release are both available online for further details. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.



About USNCC



The United States Naval Community College provides education programs to active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Founded in 2019, the college is dedicated to enhancing operational readiness, supporting warfighting advantage, and empowering lifelong learning for the maritime services.



Since its inception, USNCC has been focused on developing programs that align with the operational needs of the naval services. Its academic offerings include associate degrees and certificates in fields critical to military and civilian careers, such as naval studies, aviation, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering, health science, logistics, organizational leadership, and military studies.



For more information about the United States Naval Community College and its programs, please visit www.usncc.edu.