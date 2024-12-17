PWD Souda Bay Runner Competes in Grueling 2024 Trifecta World Championships

Photo By Anthony Cage | Builder Constructionman David Hutchinson, a native of Tampa Bay, Fla., assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Builder Constructionman David Hutchinson, a native of Tampa Bay, Fla., assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay, Greece, poses with his medals after competing in the Spartan Race 2024 Trifecta World Championships in Sparta, Greece Nov. 1 – 3. 2024. Hutchinson’s combined total time of 5 hours, 18 minutes, 51 seconds, placed him 48th out of 70 overall and 3rd out of 11 competitors from the United States in the elite heat. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. see less | View Image Page

A Seabee assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay, Greece, competed in the Spartan Race 2024 Trifecta World Championships in Sparta, Greece Nov. 1 – 3. 2024.



Builder Constructionman David Hutchinson, a native of Tampa Bay, Fla., competed in the three-day race, testing his limits as he navigated a challenging course through the heart of Ancient Sparta, passing the tomb of Menelaus, through the waters of Evrotas, and finishing before the statue of King Leonidas.



With a combined total time of 5 hours, 18 minutes, 51 seconds, Hutchinson placed 48th out of 70 overall and 3rd out of 11 competitors from the United States in the elite heat.



“Crossing that finish line was a dream come true,” Hutchinson said. “Being a competitor in Sparta, even if only for a moment, was everything. The sense of accomplishment was worth every tear and every struggle."



Hutchinson qualified and raced in the professional heat, racing amongst the best obstacle course racers in the world among the mountains and ancient olive groves of the Spartan’s spiritual home on the Peloponnese in Greece.



The Spartan Trifecta World Championships consisted of three events: a 5-kilometer Sprint Race with 20 obstacles, a 12-kilometer Super Event with 25 obstacles, and a 26-kilometer Beast Race with 30 obstacles. Hutchinson completed each event with impressive times, showcasing his physical and mental endurance.



The experience was exhilarating for Hutchinson, who described the course as "brutal" with "dust, uphill runs, and rocky terrain." However, the moments of running through open fields made it worthwhile, giving him an "unforgettable feeling" of being a true warrior and part of a larger culture and community.



“When I finished the event, I cried, tearing up for about five minutes,” Hutchinson said. “It was overwhelming and such an amazing experience because it was a test of physical and mental endurance, and crossing that finish line, earning my title, was an unforgettable feeling.”



Hutchinson's achievement has earned him a spot to compete in the Spartans 2025 Trifecta World Championships and Spartans Ultra World Championships. He is now intensifying his training, gearing up to tackle an ambitious schedule of grueling competitions in the upcoming year, including ultra-distance events like 100-mile runs, 24-hour challenges, and extreme elevation changes.



"What's next is pushing my limits with ultra-distance events," Hutchinson said. "I'll be taking on a new, demanding monthly event, focusing on physical and mental training." He draws inspiration from people like David Goggins and believes in using setbacks as opportunities to learn and come back stronger. "It's about productively failing and striving to improve, to become mentally tough and resilient."



